Poppy From 'People We Meet on Vacation' Is Either Really Relatable or Really Annoying Whether you find Poppy annoying or not may depend on one specific thing. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 28 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

For fans of Emily Henry's People We Meet on Vacation, there are favorites, and there are not-so-favorite characters. Being the main character, you would think that Poppy, played by Emily Bader in the Netflix adaptation, would be everyone's favorite. But not everyone's convinced.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people actually find the character annoying, and they've thought about this a lot more than you'd think. Here's what we know about the debate about whether Poppy is annoying or just plain relatable.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans seem to find Poppy from 'People We Meet on Vacation' a little ... annoying.

The premise of People We Meet on Vacation is fairly simple. Poppy and Alex, played by Tom Blyth, are best friends. They met while attending the University of Chicago, and they've been friends for over 10 years. They used to take an annual summer vacation together. But two years prior to the timeline of PWMOV, they had a rift, and haven't seen each other for their yearly getaway.

Missing her bestie and dealing with some lingering feelings, Poppy convinces Alex to resume their yearly pilgrimage to fun, and they meet in Palm Springs. Unsurprisingly, they have opposite personalities, with Poppy being bubbly and outgoing while Alex is friendly but more reserved.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, some people find Poppy unappealing because of her personality. Her scattered thoughts and intense personality come off as annoying to some. And fans don't hold back in their criticism. On one Reddit thread, a user called her "endlessly frustrating and annoying."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans find 'PWMOV's Poppy relatable.

They explained, "It started by the way she almost obsessively ruminates on Alex — how nice he is, how conscientious he is, how buff he is. Like girl, we get it. But it’s friends-to-lover,s so I gave that a pass. But then she kinda constantly s--ts on the city he lives in and his ex-gf that he was with for many years, but is confused why he doesn’t want to tell her things??" They offered other criticisms, and it seemed to resonate with some users. However, not everyone hates Poppy.

Another user countered, "Poppy is a personality type that some people really identify with (like ADHD/anxiety brain of all the thoughts, fears, and factors impacting an issue), and some people just don't. And that's OK.

Article continues below advertisement

"Poppy's overthinking and stress over an issue is something I really identify with, so having that expressed on the page made a lot of sense. Poppy has a ton of negative associations with her hometown and former high school, and like ... that was a huge factor mentally because Alex loves those places."

Multiple users admitted that they really related to Poppy's personality quirks and her anxiety, which made her a character they feel strongly connected to.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix