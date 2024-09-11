Home > Entertainment Pharrell Applauds PETA Protestor at His Film Premiere — "God Bless You" Folks online think he handled the situation gracefully. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 11 2024, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@iheartradioca

With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) underway, fans and critics are being treated to first glimpses of films set to debut in the next year. One such movie is Pharrell's Piece by Piece, an animated LEGO documentary following the life and career of the musician, which he has been promoting heavily.

He was thrilled to unveil his passion project to the audience, and reception was positive — until one PETA protestor rushed the stage to accuse Pharrell of supporting the killing of animals for fashion. To his credit, Pharrell actually applauded the protestor and tried to speak with her before she was kicked out. Here's how it went down.

Pharrell's film premiere was crashed by a PETA protestor.

Members of the controversial animal rights organization PETA often show up at major public events and red carpets to protest celebrities, and Pharrell was their latest target. At his Piece by Piece premiere, a lone PETA protestor — a woman holding a sign reading "Pharrell, stop supporting killing animals for fashion" — took the stage to bring attention to her cause.

However, while security guards attempted to wrangle her, Pharrell spoke to the woman graciously: "You're right, you are right," he told her while she continued to shout at him. "God bless you."

In the past, the singer has often been photographed wearing luxurious fur coats and hats, something that has long frustrated some fans. However, it seems he has been working on turning over a new leaf. As the protestor was kicked out of the theater, he addressed his audience.

"Let me just address that," he said. "You know, Rome wasn't made in a day. Sometimes, when you have plans to change things ... you have to get in a position of power and of influence, where you can change people's minds and help progression."