Are You Wondering About Peter Dinklage's Politics? Here's What We Know The 'Game of Thrones' actor recited a poem by poet Amanda Gorman on Feb. 1, 2026.

Fans of actor Peter Dinklage are asking about his politics. In February 2026, the Game of Thrones actor was in New York City amid the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Minneapolis, Minn., following the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Both Renee and Alex were killed by ICE agents in January as immigration raids ran rampant in the city.

Here's what we know about Peter Dinklage's politics.

Peter Dinklage's political views are pretty progressive, according to The Independent. The British actor called out Disney for remaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a story that enforces stereotypes about dwarfism. "You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f--king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--k are you doing, man?”

Trump took to X to condemn the actor back in 2022 while making a remark about Peter's role on Game of Thrones. "LOL… this is getting so ridiculous," he wrote. "Also, it seems he was fine with the dwarf jokes in GOT. I guess it’s all good as long as you’re getting paid? Disney consulting gig coming Spring 2022."

Peter read a poem during an ICE protest at the Public Theater in New York on Feb. 1, 2026. "This is a poem by Amanda Gorman called 'For Renee Nicole Good.' Killed by ICE on January 7, 2026," began the actor. "They say she is no more. That there her absence roars, blood-blown like a rose. ICE wheels flinch and froze. Now bare riot of candles, dark fury of flowers, pure howling of hymns."

"If for us she arose somewhere in the pitched deep of our grief, crouches our power, the howl where we begin, straining upon the edge of the crooked crater of the worst of what we've been," he continued. "Change is only possible and all the greater when the labor and bitter anger of our neighbors is moved by the love and better angels of our nature."