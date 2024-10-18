Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Peter Dinklage Used to be Vegan but Is Now Back to Eating Meat Regularly Peter Dinklage is back to eating chicken and fish after being vegan for years. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 18 2024, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Being a vegan is easier today than it ever has been, but that doesn't mean that, all things being equal, it's easy. The more money you have, though, the easier it becomes to stop eating animal products, which may be why there are a disproportionate number of celebrity vegans.

Peter Dinklage used to be among their ranks, but following his appearance on Hot Ones, when he appeared to be eating regular wings, many wondered whether he was now back to eating meat. Here's what we know about when Peter gave up his vegan diet.

Source: Mega

Here is why Peter Dinklage is no longer a vegan.

The actor discussed his return to eating meat during an interview on the Flagrant podcast. During the interview, he said that he started eating meat again while he was working on Game of Thrones in Croatia and seemed to imply that getting vegetarian food over there was simply too difficult. He also suggested that people in Croatia thought that fish and chicken were vegetarian, so those are the two meats he now eats.

He also said that his dad used to fish, and because they are right on the water in Croatia, it felt like a good time to return to fish. He also explained that he originally became a vegetarian because he had a crush on a girl when he was growing up and said that his last cheeseburger was from McDonald's when he was 16. Years later, he found out that the girl was only a vegetarian for "like six weeks."

Many vegans are upset that the actor caved.

Following the discovery that Peter is back to eating at least some meats, many in the vegan community were disappointed in the news. "Rich people saying they can't get vegan food (especially amazing vegan food) is just dishonest," one person wrote on Reddit. "For real. These people make enough to have a full-time, live-in-chef, without even denting their bank account," another person added.

Source: YouTube

"I'm always saying don't trust vegan celebrities, but I'll admit this did sting a bit. I don't know why but I did view him as more 'serious' about it for some reason. I guess he just struck me as more intelligent and well-spoken than whatever pop star is on TikTok talking about 'the vegan diet.' But it's a good reminder I don't know him, just the persona he uses for interviews," a third person wrote.