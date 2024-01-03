Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Keeps His Love Life Private

It's been some time since we last heard about Peter Kraus, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, hasn't it? During the show's 13th season, this business owner vies for leading lady Rachel Lindsay's affection but ultimately falls short and dives straight into an emotional finale breakup (we're still drowning in a sea of tears).

After his runner-up stint on the ABC dating show, Peter decided to keep things on the down-low. But hold onto your roses because with Rachel's recent split from Bachelorette winner Bryan Abasolo, the burning question on everyone's mind is: What's Peter doing these days? Is he dating anyone? Keep scrolling for all the known details!

Source: ABC

Who is former 'Bachelorette' contestant Peter Kraus dating?

As someone who seemingly avoids the spotlight, Peter rarely shares details about his love life. He's a pretty private individual, and with that said, it's unknown if he is dating anyone — but for now, we'll assume he's single.

Despite his tight-lipped approach to his relationship status, speculation within Bachelor Nation persists regarding his romantic life. Peter was last romantically linked to fellow Bachelor star Bibiana Julian after they were spotted together at a Miami Heat basketball game in early December 2018.

Although a source told E! News the two were "casually dating," Bibiana clarified the nature of their relationship on the Dec. 17, 2018, episode of the Almost Famous podcast. She said her relationship with Peter was strictly platonic — but she did hint at a brief fling (it wasn't anything serious and naturally fizzled out).

Peter briefly opened up about his love life during a January 2019 interview with the Chicago Tribune. "That wasn't even a date," he told the outlet of being spotted at the Miami Heat game. "I know Bibiana from a charity event we did together and told her I was coming down to Miami. I was like, 'Hey, I got basketball tickets, you want to go?' So, it's weird. I don't really go out on public dates anymore for that reason."

Bibiana had a different recollection of events, however. In a since-deleted tweet courtesy of Us Weekly, she tweeted on Jan. 25, 2019, "'Charity event' — you mean staying at my place for [four] days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying goodbye or thank you?"

She then clarified that she wasn't angry at Peter; she just wanted to tell her side of the story: "To be clear, I'm not bitter just irks me when you go out of your way to be nice to someone, and they just take advantage."

Peter previously admitted he was "devastated" over his split from Rachel.

As many of us know, Peter rarely talks about his time on The Bachelorette — he even turned down the opportunity to be the Bachelor three times! However, the gym owner once revealed he was "devastated" over his split from Rachel.

Source: ABC

"When I got off Rachel's season, I was devastated. It was a hard breakup," Peter told Entertainment Tonight in late 2017. "Going through the roller coaster of the show — with all the cliffhangers always seeming to be on me — it was an emotional toll. [Then], going on After the Final Rose and the things that happened there on set, that was hard."