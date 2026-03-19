Peter Kraus From 'The Bachelorette' Trades Roses for Diapers as He Becomes a Dad Given that both Peter and Hana are comfortable in the limelight, it’s no surprise the pair shared details of their pregnancy journey with their fans. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 19 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus’s past may have been full of romance and roses, but the former reality TV star’s future will consist of diapers and burp cloths, as he’s officially a dad! Peter recently had his first kid with wife Hana Ostapchuk, proving that his days of competing for love are truly behind him.

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Peter appeared in Season 13 of ABC’s The Bachelorette and almost ended up marrying Rachel Lindsay. However, Peter’s good-guy honesty was his undoing, as he confessed to Rachel that he wasn’t ready for marriage just yet — even though he loved her — so Rachel chose Bryan Abasolo instead. The pair promptly divorced a few years later.

Source: ABC

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Peter Kraus from 'The Bachelorette' announced he has a kid!

As for Peter, although he was the runner-up in Rachel’s heart, he’s surely the main man in his daughter’s life. Baby Andie was born on March 14, as announced on Hana’s Instagram. The TV host/producer wrote, “Our sweet Andie girl is here. Born on Saturday afternoon, just hours before the biggest blizzard of the season — just as it was almost 40 years ago on Peter’s birthday.”

The post went on to thank the staff at Meriter Hospital for a “beautiful birthing experience”, and express gratitude that both sets of grandparents were able to be there to greet baby Andie. As Hana pointed out, “It truly takes a village - and we are so grateful for ours.” She ended the post by saying, “You are already so deeply loved, sweet Andie. Our little Pi Day baby. We love you endlessly.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @Hana Ostapchuk

Peter and Hana haven't been together very long.

Andie’s birth takes place early in Peter and Hana’s relationship, as the pair began dating in 2024. Despite having crossed paths several times since 2017, Hana and Peter didn’t become an item until they met on the dating app Raya. Although they took their sweet time becoming an item, the duo didn’t waste a moment once they got together.

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It seems Andie was a happy surprise, as the couple found out they’d be parents just one week after they got engaged. The pair quickly married three months later, announcing the nuptials with an Instagram post. Well, Rachel, it only took Peter nine years and an unexpected pregnancy to be ready for marriage, so you didn’t have much of a chance on a reality show!

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @Hana Ostapchuk

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Peter's total honesty strikes again!

Given that both Peter and Hana are comfortable in the limelight, it’s no surprise that the pair shared details of their pregnancy journey with their fans. Peter’s on-brand transparency included a humorous story in which he confessed to being the “control” for the pregnancy test, as he didn’t believe the results. After admitting to testing his own sample, Peter assured fans, “Needless to say, I’m not pregnant.”