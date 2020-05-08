Quarantine Is Revealing Our Partners Have Habits We Didn't Realize We Hate

Many people have been stuck with their partners in close quarters for going on two months now. And no matter how much you love a person, this situation isn't easy. You're going to get annoyed by some of the little things your partner does. Writer Lizzie O'Leary asked people to share the petty complaints people have about their partners in quarantine. If you are stuck in a house with someone you care deeply about, this thread is probably way too relatable.