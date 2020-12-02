Peyton Meyer's Star Is on the Rise, But His Personal Life Is Private

Some celebrities make headlines more for their private life than their career. They're always front and center with their latest love or perhaps a long-term partner who sparks the public's interest. Some celebrities tend to keep the details of their personal life a little closer to their heart. That's the case for an up-and-coming star, Peyton Meyer , whose dating life is more rumors than facts.

What is Peyton Meyer's dating life like?

Peyton Meyer, a 22-year-old Disney star best known for his role as Lucas Friar in Girl Meets World, has been relatively quiet about his dating life. He's still new to the entertainment scene and still relatively young himself. He seems to be very aware that sometimes keeping his private life to himself can help preserve whatever is special there.

In 2018, Peyton gave a rare shoutout to someone special in his life on social media. "I keep my life very private for many reasons, but this I have to share with you guys," he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 9, 2018.

He continued, "I met someone. We have been friends for years. Our individual lives were very complicated back in the day, so a romantic life together seemed impossible. I'm glad time had a funny way of changing that. I know you don't like your birthday but today's a special day. Happy Birthday beautiful."

Along with the sweet caption was a black-and-white photo of himself smiling at the camera while sitting next to a young woman, tagged as Angeline Appel, a 27-year-old actress. In the photo, she laughs and looks away from the camera. She's most known for her roles in Happyland and Shameless and was previously linked to another Disney star, Noah Centineo.

Peyton did say that he was purposely keeping his private life to himself, so it should come as no surprise that he has not really divulged much more than that. There hasn't been another mention of his relationship with Angeline since then or any mention of whether they're still together or not.

Angeline did give fans an update a year later on her social media, confirming the two were still together with a photo on Instagram. "Life's way too f--king short to fall for people who don't love you loudly, or for relationships that don't set your soul on fire," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "Our time here on earth is impermanent and in that time we have to love fearlessly. The person you're meant to be with will challenge, push you, and drive you crazy! Make you happy and confuse and will show you what real, complicated love is, all at the same time. The person you're meant to be with will terrify you because they make you feel something greater than anything and anyone else."

She ended her caption with: "So this is what you need to know about love — always chase the person that scares you. Don't settle for comfort, love wildly. 💕 I'm over the moon for you love."

The photo that accompanied the sweet caption was an image of herself and Peyton with her arms wrapped around him while he smiled at the camera. In the comments, Peyton wrote, "Damn I got lucky. You are truly one of a kind ❤️💫."