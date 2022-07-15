Fans Can't Get Enough of Sheila Rubin — Will 'Physical' Return for Season 3?
Australian actress Rose Byrne is incredible in Physical, the Apple TV Plus show that debuted in the summer of 2021 and was promptly renewed for Season 2 before the first season had even finished airing. The series, which follows tormented San Diego housewife Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) who strives to build an aerobics empire, has received a respectable 82 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Each week, fans have been tuning in to see what the future holds for Sheila, her family, and her career, as well as the complications — including Bunny and Tyler, her affair with John, and her persistent health issues — that stand in the way of her fulfilling her ultimate dream of creating a lifestyle brand.
Season 2 of Physical premiered on June 3, 2022, and is slated to run for a total of 15 episodes, five more than it had in Season 1. Now that the show is past its halfway mark, dedicated viewers are curious whether the series will wrap up after Episode 15, or whether they can look forward to a Season 3.
So, will there be a Season 3 of Physical? Keep reading for everything we know.
Has 'Physical' been renewed for Season 3?
As of this July 15 writing, Season 2 of Physical isn't even halfway through, but critics are already applauding it for going above and beyond its freshman season. Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes said that Season 1 didn't "live up to its potential," and "rarely delve[d] below its sketchy superficiality," adding that it spent "too much time reveling in its horrible themes and not enough time actually being interesting to watch."
But Season 2 is certainly making up for its initial shortcomings with much stronger writing and an even more impressive performance by Rose Byrne, who IndieWire calls "utterly amazing" this second time around. The Apple TV Plus series doesn't shy away from the difficult topics it introduced in Season 1 — most notably, Sheila's eating disorder — but with so many places for her character to go from here, viewers are rapt and hoping to follow the San Diego fitness entrepreneur for seasons to come.
Unfortunately, since the series hasn't even aired half of this season's episodes, it's too early to tell whether Physical will be green-lit for a third season. After all, Season 2 wasn't announced until shortly before the Season 1 finale premiered. But given the reviews the storyline and cast have received so far, the chances are looking pretty good for a renewal of this Apple TV Plus show.
Even star Rose Byrne has revealed her wishes for a Season 3 in an interview with Deadline. "The setup of that pilot that we shot two years ago now with Craig Gillespie was this aerobics personality, that's the first image of that pilot," she began. "And it would be exciting to be able to really reach that, to tie it up, to finally get to that final stitch that we first made back in 2020."
"It's really a slog for her in Season 2," she said of her character, Sheila. "So, it would be really, really fun to get a chance to stitch that together."
New episodes of Physical air Fridays on Apple TV Plus.