Does Ping and Will's Relationship Survive Through Season 3 of 'Couples Therapy'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Ping and Will's relationship on Season 3 of Couples Therapy.

When Ping and Will started dating, they agreed to an open relationship. However, boundaries were crossed on both sides, and so, the now-married couple ended up on the third season of Showtime's docudrama series Couples Therapy.

The show is a real-life look at four couples on the brink of collapse. Can psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik help them rekindle the love they once shared?