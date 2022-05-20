Here's Your Go-To Guide to Watching Season 3 of 'Couples Therapy'

Season 3 of Couples Therapy, the hit reality TV series on Showtime that first erupted into the mainstream in 2019, examines the lived experiences of four couples.

Ping and Will started dating seven years ago, and they are ready to seek help with pursuing an open relationship. Cyn and Yaya want to spice things up, and Molly and Josh are ready to confront problems stemming from their past. India and Dale recently became parents. Here's how you can watch the show.