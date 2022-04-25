Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The First Lady, Season 1, Episode 2 on Showtime.

The conundrum with fictionalized retellings of American historical figures is trying to determine if the supporting players actually existed.

Such is the case with the Showtime series The First Lady. We all know who Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) are, but what about the people that were closest to them?