Pink Sauce Once Took TikTok by Storm — Now It's in the Walmart Clearance Section After a slew of controversies, many TikTok creators became unwilling to break the bank for the $20 Barbie-pink condiment. Well, now it's on sale. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 5 2023, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Few foods are more intriguing than a Pepto Bismol-colored condiment. Or at least, that’s what TikTok believed at first. After debuting on the vertical video app in 2022, creator and personal chef Veronic Shaw’s homemade Pink Sauce took the internet by storm.

However, after a slew of controversies ranging from flavor profile complaints to product safety, many users became unwilling to break the bank for the $20 Barbie-pink bottle.

And TikTok creator @sadstar (Beth) recently proved that Pink Sauce continues to be on its way out when she encountered countless bottles on sale at Walmart. Here’s why her finding was so hilarious.

Walmart has a Pink Sauce clearance section.

In her viral video, Beth shed light on how the bubblegum-tinted condiment is faring in 2023. “So, in case anyone was wondering how it’s going for the Pink Sauce,” the creator began, “It is in the clearance section.”

Beth proceeded to pick up one of the bottles to locate the price and discovered that Walmart was selling the product for $8 instead of $20. However, the creator couldn’t help but comment on the alarming appearance of the discounted dip.

“Why would you pay [that]? They’re all different colors,” the content creator questioned in the clip. And the comment section couldn’t have agreed more.

TikTok shared their concern about the Pink Sauce clearance section.

Naturally, the comment section couldn’t wait to share their two cents about Walmart’s Pink Sauce clearance section. And TikTok users didn’t seem keen to secure the discounted sauce anytime soon, from remarking about the condiment’s color to sharing concerns over refrigeration.

“The all different colors scare me so much,” one person said. Another creator added, “Aren’t they supposed to be refrigerated?” followed by a side-eye emoji. And they weren’t the only ones who questioned the product’s suspicious nature.

“Does Walmart not have TikTok?” someone asked. “Who would buy Pink Sauce after knowing what we know now?” Others proudly flexed the fact that they have never tried the most controversial condiment on the internet, with one person writing, “I will have lived and died, and never tried the Pink Sauce … I’m OK with that ... It’s scary.”

What is Pink Sauce made of?

After attracting scandal after scandal, those who have yet to try the infamous Pink Sauce will likely never. However, for those curious about what composes the cotton candy-colored condiment, Dave’s Gourmet sheds light on what each bottle contains.

According to the website, each bottle contains Dragon Fruit Puree, Canola Oil, Coconut Cream, Water, Sugar, Distilled White Vinegar, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Ranch Flavor, Salt, and Spices.

And the item description attempts to address common concerns regarding the sauce’s composition and safety. The most prevalent worry? Pink Sauce’s varying color palette. “Why does the shade of Pink Sauce vary?” one question read.