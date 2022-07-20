What Is the Pink Sauce on TikTok? Adventurous Comfort Foodies Are Flocking to This Mystery Condiment
Ugh, food is so good. Period. And though we don't talk about it enough, color has a lot to do with what we think of food. When something is golden brown, we just know it's going to taste like a fried masterpiece. Green mint chocolate chip ice cream is going to taste cool and refreshing in more than one way, and pink frosted donuts are as sweet as can be. And regarding the color pink, we almost always associate the soft hue with some saccharine confection and bakery boxes.
Until now. A homemade condiment is making waves on the food side of TikTok in summer 2022, and it's simply being deemed the Pink Sauce. So, what is it? Who invented it? What's so special about it? Don't worry, fellow foodies, we're on the case.
What is the Pink Sauce on TikTok?
A TikTok creator, mixologist, and celebrity chef, known as Chef Pii (and sometimes called the Flavor Genie) is known for her sweet 'n' savory concoction aptly called Pink Sauce. If we had to describe the color, we'd call it millennial pink.
Its ingredients include water, sunflower seed oil, raw honey, distilled vinegar, garlic, pitaya, pink Himalayan sea salt, and less than 2 percent of dried spices, lemon juice, milk, and citric acid, per the Pink Sauce website. Pitaya — aka dragon fruit — is where the sauce gets its pink coloring from.
Though Pii herself refuses to touch on how it actually tastes (a marketing strategy, probably), some have compared the flavor to that of a sweet ranch sauce. TikTok user @jade.amberrrrr detailed that it tastes like "blackened ranch from Popeyes, but, like, sweet."
"It's like a sweet seasoned ranch, that's what it tastes like to me. But since it's made with oil, it's a lot more buttery and oily than ranch. Ranch is like creamier and saltier," she continued.
A label mishap stirred up some Pink Sauce TikTok drama.
All was going well for Chef Pii and her Pepto-Bismol-hued condiment, until TikTok user @seansvv released a video claiming her nutrition label was faulty and suspicious. "If someone gets sick from this I am scared for the person who gets sick and the person who owns this business," Sean says at the start of the video. Yikes.
"There are so many errors on this nutritional label, saying 444 servings, which is 14.4 grams [per serving]," they state. "Which makes almost 6,300-something grams in the whole bottle, which is inaccurate. And if these small details were overlooked, I'm looking at quality control now. I'm kind of scared."
They also commented on how the hue of the product seems to change with every picture of it posted, but we tend to think that comes down to lighting, photo quality, and photo editing/filters.
Considering Sean's video now has more than 5 million views (and other creators shared their two cents on the issue), "the Pink Sauce lady," as they called her, responded. "Alright, y'all. Time to acknowledge the elephant in the room," she said in her TikTok.
She started off by apologizing for the label errors (which is a good move) before clarifying that the issue has been fixed and no one will be receiving any more incorrect labels. All labels will be replaced with correct labels, and she will be sending customers who received faulty labels "a gift and a thank-you note."
"This is a small business that is just moving really really fast. We are working to try to get the price mark down on the Pink Sauce," Pii said in her response. The Pink Sauce costs $20 per bottle, and Pii shared her gratitude for those who were willing to spend a pretty penny on her pretty sauce.
She also noted that while the company is following "FDA standards," the product is still in the "lab testing" phase. So, if you have any concerns regarding the drama over the Pink Sauce, wait it out while the company gets itself off the ground.