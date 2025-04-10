Piper Rockelle Met One of Her Exes When He Auditioned to Be Her Boyfriend — True Story "It's something I tried to block out of my head," said Piper Rockelle on how she met Lev Cameron. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 9 2025, 9:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@piperrockelle

It's perfectly normal for children to mimic adults. Whether it's cosplaying shaving, attempting to understand makeup, or even dressing a few years above one's age, kids are often in a hurry to grow up. If only they had understood then what most of us know now: being a grownup is for the rapidly aging birds. With the invention of social media and YouTube, the youth can express themselves in ways the older generations were unable to do. It's a blessing and a curse.

Article continues below advertisement

Take social media sensation Gavin Magnus, for example, who has more than 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He first rose to fame with music, including one video that was filmed for the youngster's wildly popular song, "Crushin." It features fellow influencer Piper Rockelle and follows the two as they appear to kick off a relationship that became a very real thing. They were 12 years old at the time. Sadly, they didn't last, and Piper moved on. Let's take a look at her relationship timeline.

Article continues below advertisement

Piper Rockwell's relationship timeline begins with Gavin Magnus and ended poorly.

According to Gavin himself, he and Piper met when he asked her to be in his music video, which dropped in February 2019. "It was all good from there," said Gavin in a YouTube video. Everyone was super nice, including Piper's mom, and Gavin recalled the whole situation as being very fun. Gavin revealed that over time, their situation became "abusive" because he felt like it was more of a "business controlling relationship than a friendship." Evidently, he wasn't allowed to hang out with anyone else.

Gavin details things that were allegedly done to him by Piper's mom, Tiffany Smith, which he said were inappropriate and threatening. After Tiffany offered Gavin a vape, which he told his mother about, he and his parents decided it was time for him to part ways with Piper and her family. In response to this, Tiffany started an "unfollow Gavin" hashtag, which cost him thousands of followers. When asked if he and Piper spoke after this, Gavin said no.

Article continues below advertisement

Piper dated two more social media influencers after Gavin.

In February 2024, Piper posted a video to her YouTube channel where she dropped an embarrassing truth bomb about how she met Lev Cameron, whom she started dating in 2020. "It's something I tried to block out of my head," she said sheepishly. Immediately following her public and "very bad" breakup with Gavin, young Piper threw herself into her work. She was interested in adding more people to her content, such as friends and even a new boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

She was reluctant to date someone outside of the YouTube circles because there was no guarantee they would be good on camera, as that is required in Piper's life. To navigate this, the young influencer decided to hold an audition for boyfriends. Eventually, she narrowed it down to two boys and landed on Lev. As Piper describes it, this was love, or maybe Lev, at first sight. Though she barely knew him, Piper was smitten.

Article continues below advertisement

The French-born actor and singer was featured in Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" music video and participated in Dancing With the Stars: Junior. It's safe to say he was camera-ready. Alas, things were not meant to be for these two crazy kids, who called it quits in early 2024. In yet another YouTube video, Piper said there was no bad blood between them.