Home > Life Goals > Food You'll Want a Slice of These National Pi Day Deals on Pizza At more than one chain restaurant you can grab a whole pizza for only $3.14 on National Pi Day (such a steal). By Sara Belcher Mar. 13 2024, Published 7:05 p.m. ET Source: Blaze Pizza

Remembering the digits to pi isn't just something that'll help you out in your high school math class — it'll also help you get some bargains this National Pi Day! On March 14, 2024, plenty of chain pizza restaurants are offering some great deals on their pizzas. Don't forget, a pizza is technically a pie, so if you're looking to celebrate with savory more than sweet, then these are the best deals happening this year.

Article continues below advertisement

7-Eleven

Anyone who is a member of 7Rewards or Speedy Reward can get any large pizza for $3.14 at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations exclusively on March 14. You can also get this deal in the 7Now Delivery app, with an additional $14 off if you spend $30 or more with the code "PIDAYDEAL" at checkout.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Get a 10-inch cheese pizza for $3.14 when you buy a beverage at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, exclusively on Pi Day.

Blaze Pizza

Anyone with a Blaze Rewards account can get any 11-inch pizza for only $3.14 on Pi Day! Customers can redeem the promotion in-store on March 14, and either check their email on Pi Day or visit the app for more details on the deal.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Source: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Anyone who dines in on Pi Day can get a Mini One-Topping Pizza for only $3.14 — making this a bargain of a deal for the mathematic holiday.

California Pizza Kitchen

Source: California Pizza Kitchen

Starting on March 13, you can get $3.14 back on your purchase of two California Pizza Kitchen frozen pizzas. More information is available on. the Ibotta app, where you can file for your refund.

Article continues below advertisement

DoorDash

If you use DoorDash to order from either Godfather’s Pizza or Giordano’s between March 14-16, use the code "PIDAY2024" to get 50% off any pizza (so long as you spend $3.14).

Article continues below advertisement

DiGiorno

Source: DiGiorno

As part of its Pi Day celebration, DiGiorno is launching its Pizza Rescue Program. If you've ordered a takeout pizza from another retailer that you feel is subpar, you can submit a photo of the fail to DiGiornoPizzaRescue.com for a coupon for money off your next DiGiorno pizza! Participants can do this from March 14 to April 11, with the coupons varying from $1 to $2 off, depending on the severity of the fail.

Article continues below advertisement

Grimaldi's Pizza

Those who visit a Gimaldi's location on Pi Day will be able to get giant pizza slices for $3.14 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can add additional toppings to your slice for $0.75 a piece!

Article continues below advertisement

Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza is offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large regular-priced pizza with the code PIDAY2024 on online and app orders.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza is doing a BOGO deal on Pi Day. Buy one large pizza and get a second one for half price!

Article continues below advertisement

Pizza Hut

Source: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is running a wonderful BOGO deal on Pi Day! Get a free large one-topping pizza when you order another regular-priced large pizza. Use the code FREEPIZZA at checkout to redeem or follow the directions on Pizza Hut's website.

Article continues below advertisement

Round Table Pizza

Those who are part of Round Table Pizza's Royal Rewards can get a personal cheese pizza for only $3.14 with the purchase of either a large or extra-large pizza.

Article continues below advertisement

Slice

Slice, the delivery app specifically designed for pizza lovers, is offering $5 off users' first three orders in-app between March 14-17 with the code "SlicePi5" — though all orders must meet a minimum of $25 for the coupon to work.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pizza Press