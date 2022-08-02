Kim Plath's Childhood Trauma Greatly Impacted How She Raised Her Children

Kim also connected this childhood abuse to the way she chose to raise her own kids.

"That is why I always knew where they were, what they were doing, who they were with, whatever. That played a very large part in me being protective, maybe overprotective," she said. "But I mean, to me, the risk of not being overprotective enough is so great that I'd rather err on the side of overprotecting than under and have something like that happen."