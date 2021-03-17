Indie Game Titles Coming to PlayStation in 2021

Indie Game Titles Coming to PlayStation in 2021By Sara Belcher
Mar. 17 2021, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
While PlayStation players already have countless first-party games to choose from when playing, a gamer's library wouldn't be complete without some indie games. Luckily, Sony has a long roster of indie-developed titles set to hit both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 in the coming year.
These are just some of the titles Sony has teased are set to hit consoles sometime in 2021. Be sure to check these out when they drop on the PlayStore, and keep your eye out for some other upcoming titles.
'Disco Elysium: The Final Cut'
Release Date: March 30
OK, technically this game is already out, but if you haven't yet picked up this RPG, you'll want to grab it after the final cut is released. Adding new quests and characters to the murder case you're trying to solve, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut offers an open world full of mysteries for players to explore.
'Operation: Tango'
Release date: Spring 2021
Operation: Tango is a co-op title launching sometime in the spring. In this spy adventure, two players will work together — one as the hacker and one as the agent — to complete missions. The title will release for both the PS4 and PS5.
'Where the Heart Leads'
Release date: July 13
What would be a list of upcoming indie titles without at least one wholesome titles? A man's dog falls into a sinkhole, and what started as a journey to find his pooch quickly becomes an opportunity for him to relive his memories. But the man also has the power to change them. This title will be released for the PS4 and PS5 later this year.
'Nour: Play With Your Food'
Release date: Summer 2021
Be honest, how many times did you want to play with your food as a kid? What if you had the option to play with your food and create music at the same time? That's exactly what Nour: Play With Your Food is all about. Blow air and make some noise into your DualSense's microphone to manipulate the food on the screen, creating unique gameplay experiences for everyone.
'Solar Ash'
Release date: 2021
From the developers of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is a new and equally colorful title set to launch on PS4 and PS5 this year. Players skate along as they enter the Void, battling enemies and meeting likable characters.
'JETT: The Far Shore'
Release date: 2021
Go on an interstellar journey in JETT: The Far Shore. Players will travel the galaxy trying to create a future for the people before they're obliterated for good. Produced by Superbrothers, this title will be available for the PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2021.
'Heavenly Bodies'
Release date: 2021
No, this is not Among Us, though this physics-based puzzle bears a striking resemblance to the imposter-thwarted tasks players try to achieve in the popular game. Players will utilize the motion controls in their controllers in Heavenly Bodies, trying to successfully repair their ship in a zero-gravity landscape. The game will be available in single or multiplayer options for the PS4 or PS5 later this year.