Going to Pokémon GO Fest NYC? 'Pokémon GO' Product Director Shares His Tips for Trainers (EXCLUSIVE) Before heading off to Pokémon GO Fest in NYC, you'll want to make sure you're prepared with all the best tips from 'Pokémon GO' Product Director Michael Steranka. By Sara Belcher Aug. 17 2023, Published 5:38 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

The annual in-person Pokémon GO Fest is one of the few times a year that Pokémon GO players can all gather together to play. As Pokémon GO is an international game based in multiple countries across the globe, the event is meant to bring players together to trade, participate in raids, and earn some exclusive rewards and Pokémon.

This year, one of the three in-person locations for Pokémon GO Fest is New York City from Aug. 18 to 20. Ahead of the event, where more than 70,000 trainers are expected to attend Pokémon GO Product Director Michael Steranka spoke with Distractify to discuss what players can expect — as well as some tips for those who have never been before.

Source: Niantic via Twitter A family posing with Pikachu at Pokémon GO Fest London

Pokémon GO Fest NYC will take place on Randall's Island and throughout the city.

Players who purchased a ticket to Pokémon Go Fest NYC can either start or end their day in Randall's Island, where Michael says the team has "decked out" the public park to make it a must-see for trainers.

"[It's] a Pokemon trainers dream come true," Michael said. "And that includes not just the physical things to interact with, but also all the underlying technology, working with cell carriers to make sure that the gameplay experience is possible, giving you opportunities to meet with other trainers so that you can trade for Pokemon that you might not normally be able to catch in in your region, and things like that."

One more day until #PokemonGOFest2023: New York City! 🎉🗽



Let us know you’re coming by sharing this post! pic.twitter.com/hz2JDVRMom — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 17, 2023

Randall's Island will feature rotating habitats, each featuring new Pokémon for trainers to capture depending on the hour. Though you won't be able to see any of the rotating habitats at Randall's Island without a ticket, those who just want to meet other trainers and partake in some of the cool in-person decorations are welcome to visit the park during the day, as you won't need a ticket to attend. But once you leave Randall's Island, the adventure still follows you.

"New York has amazing different pockets to explore and fun gameplay throughout," Michael said. "You'll find special unique PokeStops to get gifts from throughout the city of New York. We want people to really have Pokémon GO be their companion as they discover new places in the city and create their own itinerary."

Source: Niantic via Twitter The in-person Pokémon GO Fest in London

There are secret PokéStops hidden throughout all five boroughs of New York for players to uncover as they travel around — and only those with tickets will be able to collect these unique gifts. "We want your experience your gameplay experience to follow you," Michael said.

Pokémon GO Fest tips and what to expect if you're attending.

If this is your first time attending Pokémon GO Fest, you should pack the usual things: sunglass, sunscreen, a portable charger. But Michael said you should also try to make friends with new trainers when you go, whether that be through Facebook groups, Discord, or just online.

Watch your step— we’re traversing some treacherous territory!



Some Poison-type and Dragon-type Pokémon appearing at #PokemonGOFest2023: New York will be appearing globally during the Noxious Swamp event from August 19 to August 22, 2023. pic.twitter.com/vkejpabzju — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 14, 2023

"I do think Pokémon GO Fest is best enjoyed with others," Michael shared. "It's really one of the only games out there where being together in person with other Pokemon fans can make a big difference... It's just as much about exploring the world with your friends as it is about catching Pokémon." Mega Rayquaza and Mega Diancie will also be making their Pokémon GO debut to ticket holders this weekend — and plenty of other special event Pokémon will be available as well.

Here's a breakdown of the different Pokémon you'll find in the different habitats at Randall's Island: Prehistoric Volcano Poison Swamp Cursed Treasures Athletic Field Kangaskhan Zubat Gastly Voltorb Aerodactyl wearing a satchel Venonat Pinsir Hitmonlee Dratini Tentacool Eevee Hitmonchan Slugma Surskit Snorlax Hitmontop Cranidos Gulpin Nosepass Shroomish Shieldon Seviper Sableye Makuhita Darumaka Skorupi Chimecho Spoink Archen Venipede Yamask Zangoose Axew Pawniard Klink Baltoy Heatmor Skrelp Golett Lucario Tyrunt Noibat Durant Throh