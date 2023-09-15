Every Leveling Requirement You Need to Know to Reach Level 50 in 'Pokémon GO'
Trainers will eventually have requirements they must complete to improve their level in 'Pokémon GO' — some of which will take time and effort.
The gist:
- Between levels 41-50, Trainers must complete various requirements, such as winning a certain number of raids or taking snapshots with Pokémon, to move up a level.
- Each level will include a selection of rewards with Candy, Berries, Premium Raid Tickets, Lures, and more.
- You will still need to accumulate millions of XP points alongside the level requirements.
As Trainers get more involved with Pokémon GO events, win raid encounters, and catch creatures across the franchise, their level will increase with each achievement. Level progression is a substantial factor in the mobile AR game to unlock must-have items for players.
Mostly, this process is smooth sailing until you hit level 41. That’s when level requirements with various challenges start to kick in. In order to reach the current level cap of 50, Trainers will engage with just about every system for these requirements, and it can take some time.
If you’re at this threshold and want an idea of what you’re up against, here’s what to know.
Breakdown of ‘Pokémon GO’ level requirements:
Below is a chart detailing the level requirements between 41-50 and how much XP you'll need.
|Level
|XP
|Level Requirements
|41
|6 million
|Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times, win 30 raids, catch 200 Pokémon in a single day, earn five Gold Medals
|42
|7.5 million
|Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions, use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times. make three Excellent Throws, use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon
|43
|9 million
|Earn 100,000 Stardust, use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks, catch five Legendary Pokémon, earn five Platinum Medals
|44
|11 million
|Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League, win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League, win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League, battle in the Go Battle League 20 times
|45
|13 million
|Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts, purify 100 Shadow Pokémon, defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times, earn 10 Platinum Medals
|46
|15.5 million
|Complete 100 Field Research tasks, take a snapshot of a Pokémon seven days in a row, make 50 Excellent Throws, hatch 30 Eggs
|47
|18 million
|Win 30 raids with a team of unique Pokémon species, win a Three-Star Raid using only Pokémon with 1,500 CP or less, power up three Pokémon to their max CP, earn 20 Platinum Medals
|48
|21 million
|Receive 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy, earn 300 hearts with your Buddy, walk 200km with your Buddy, walk 25km in a week eight times
|49
|25 million
|Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught within 300km, obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades, send 500 Gifts to friends, earn 35 Platinum Medals
|50
|30 million
|Make 999 Excellent Throws, successfully catch at least one of the next five Legendary or Mythical Pokémon you encounter, defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less, achieve rank 10 in the Go Battle League
As you can see, you have quite a long road ahead of you between levels 41 to 50. Some requirements will be challenging to complete, but most are time-intensive tasks that will take some repetition.
Regardless, now that you know, you can carefully plan out your playtime to hit these objectives and reach the level cap sooner than later.