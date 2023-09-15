Every Leveling Requirement You Need to Know to Reach Level 50 in 'Pokémon GO'

Trainers will eventually have requirements they must complete to improve their level in 'Pokémon GO' — some of which will take time and effort.

As Trainers get more involved with Pokémon GO events, win raid encounters, and catch creatures across the franchise, their level will increase with each achievement. Level progression is a substantial factor in the mobile AR game to unlock must-have items for players.

Mostly, this process is smooth sailing until you hit level 41. That’s when level requirements with various challenges start to kick in. In order to reach the current level cap of 50, Trainers will engage with just about every system for these requirements, and it can take some time.

If you’re at this threshold and want an idea of what you’re up against, here’s what to know.