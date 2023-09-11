Home > Gaming > Pokémon Frigibax Can Be Difficult to Get Without These Tips in 'Pokémon GO' During the ongoing Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, Trainers can catch a Frigibax in 'Pokémon GO.' Although, it can be challenging to get without a sound strategy. By Anthony Jones Sep. 11 2023, Published 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

The gist: Until Sept. 15, you can only get Frigibax in Pokémon GO by encountering it in the wild.

Frigibax is an uncommon Pokémon with an increased spawn rate during Snowy and Windy weather, so take advantage of these conditions and use Incense and a Glacial Lure Module.

After the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, Frigibax will be available to hatch from 10km Eggs.

Thanks to the Ultra Unlock event for the Paldea region, Trainers can now catch Frigibax in Pokémon GO. This Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon joins the roster with beloved favorites like Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco from Gen. IX. It’s the first time catchable Gen. IX creatures have appeared in Pokémon GO, meaning Trainers will have several new critters to get in the mobile AR game. However, Frigibax is an uncommon Pokémon in the wild that can be hard to encounter.

Some Trainers have reported walking for hours and never finding one. One player on Reddit caught close to 1,700 creatures in a day but only spawned two Frigibax. Its spawn rate is unknown, but it’s fair to say it’s pretty slim. Despite the odds, we have some tips you should follow to increase your chances. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tips on how to get Frigibax in 'Pokémon GO.'

For the most part, luck plays a crucial factor in getting Frigibax in Pokémon GO. During the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event running until Sept. 15, the Pokémon will naturally have a boosted spawn rate, but judging from Trainer comments, it’s still tough to encounter.

To further increase your chances, we recommend using Incense, a Galcial Lure Module, and hunting for Frigibax during Snowy and Windy weather. These in-game functions will boost your encounter odds, especially around PokéStops and Gyms with the right weather conditions.

Without the boosts, it'll likely take some time to encounter Frigibax. And if you’re unlucky, you may miss your window for catching one in the wild during the event. Thankfully, developer Niantic has an alternative method Trainers can use to get Frigibax afterward.

After the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, you can get Frigibax from 10km Eggs.

Once the event ends, Trainers can get Frigibax by hatching 10km eggs. Of course, as with any other Pokémon, you’re not guaranteed to get the creature immediately from an egg. Frigibax will share the 10km Egg hatch pool with other Pokémon with various rarities.