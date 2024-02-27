Home > Gaming > Pokémon It's Almost Time to Check In with 'Pokémon Concierge' — Netflix Announces Season 2 "Pack those swimsuits again because new episodes of Pokémon Concierge are now in production." By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 27 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Netflix Pokémon Concierge

A new season of Netflix’s popular Pokémon Concierge is coming. The streamer announced the good news on social media on February 19, 2024 on Twitter/X.

According to the press release, "Directed by Iku Ogawa, this stop-motion series is the first collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company, and after the instantly beloved first season debuted in December, fans were clamoring for another feel-good vacation. Well, you’re in luck — pack those swimsuits again, because new episodes of Pokémon Concierge are now in production.

When will season 2 of Pokémon Concierge be released?

Or when will we return to the resorts? The first episodes were released in the United States on December 28, 2023. Renewed for a second season less than two months after its initial availability, there’s not a release date yet for the next batch.

'Pokémon Concierge' is a stop-motion animated series.

If you think Pokémon is just video games and '90s-style cartoons, it’s time to expand your horizons. Pokémon Concierge is stop-motion and hands down the most adorable entry into the Pokémon world. t may not be as immersive as Pokémon GO (but what other game is?) or as collectable as the cards, but there’s something about this style of animation that’ll melt your heart. Just watch the behind-the-scenes video to see how the magic is made.

In their review of the show, Kotaku finds it difficult to believe this is even a Pokémon production. "Pokémon Concierge is concentrated delight and whimsy cutting through Netflix’s rancid vibes. While the streaming service has been more than willing to cut jobs within its animation branch and has opted to use AI to fill in the gaps it’s created while raising its subscription price, Concierge is such an entertaining take on the world of Pokémon, painstakingly made in stop-motion."

The English cast is full of high-end voice talent.

Pokémon Concierge, like a lot of Netflix animated programs, has international versions with different voice actors for each language. The English cast includes Karen Fukuhara (The Boy and the Huron, Craig of the Creek) as the role of human protagonist Huro, Hiroshi Kosaka (Mickey Mouse Funhouse) as the adorable Psyduck, Josh Keaton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) as Pokémon Resort worker Tyler and Lori Alan (Sponge Bob SquarePants) as resort supervisor Ms. Watanabe among others.

Pokémon Concierge is a critical darling and audience favorite.

With a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 89% audience score, it's safe to say the first season is everything fans and critics are looking for in a new take on a beloved franchise.

IGN said, "The biggest draw of Pokémon Concierge is the meticulously crafted and infinitely charming stop-motion animation bringing this slice-of-life story to life. The picturesque island resort is a dream vacation with loving attention given to everything from the food on the table to the sand and water on the beach. The fuzzy, adorable Pokémon puppets make everything so gosh darn comforting and soothing."