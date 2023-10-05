Home > Gaming > Pokémon The Best 'Pokémon GO' Team for Sunshine Cup Are Mostly Older Pokémon Outside the Meta Sunshine Cup has returned to 'Pokémon GO.' Based on what creatures you have, it could be challenging. Here's the best team we found so you can come out on top. By Anthony Jones Oct. 5 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Now until Oct. 6 or when it returns from Oct. 13-20, Trainers can jump into the Sunshine Cup in Pokémon GO to test their mettle in a slightly new way. The rules for the tourney require Trainers to only use Fire, Grass, Ground, and Normal-type Pokémon with a 1,500 CP or below. Furthermore, Charizard is banned from competing.

Due to the restrictions for this competition, Trainers will have a much tougher time putting together a solid lineup. Thankfully, the best team to bring into the Sunshine Cup consists mostly of older Pokémon from the franchise that aren't hard to catch and train up in the mobile AR game.

Source: Niantic

The best team for Sunshine Cup in ‘Pokémon GO.’

The type and CP restriction for Sunshine Cup will force you to consider Pokémon that you usually wouldn’t see in a high-tier tournament or in meta ranks. That said, some of the options available aren’t necessarily bad Pokémon.

As for the best team in the Sunshine Cup, Pidgeot, Steelix, and Gligar are fantastic options. According to PvPoke, a site dedicated to Pokémon rankings in various leagues, these three are among the top-performing creatures and have strong versatility. Below are the moves we recommend you assign them for the Sunshine Cup.

@jentilakgaming Replying to @koobik_ Best team so far for the Sunshine Cup from a multiple time rank Legend player 😇 Metas at ranks are a fallacy. Everyone has access to PvPoke and GBLStadium etc. I can do a video on tools to get better if you want. Team Build Below: Lead: Pidgeot Fast Attack - Wing Attack Charge 1 - Brave Bird Charge 2 - Feather Dance Safe Swap: Vigoroth Fast Attack - Counter Charge 1 - Bulldoze Charge 2 - Body Slam Closer: Blaziken Fast Attack - Counter Charge 1 - Blaze Kick Charge 2 - Brave Bird Comment below if I should go Live for a few sets! #pokemon #pokemongo #pokemongobattle ♬ Dj Slow Full Bass - IDJOEL BAND Source: Niantic via TikTok

Pidgeot : Wing Attack, Brave Bird, and Feather Dance.

: Wing Attack, Brave Bird, and Feather Dance. Steelix : Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe, and Earthquake.

: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe, and Earthquake. Gligar: Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Dig. If you don’t have these Pokémon, plenty of other great creatures can get the job done, too:

Noctowl : Wing Attack, Sky Attack, and Shadow Ball.

: Wing Attack, Sky Attack, and Shadow Ball. Staraptor : Wing Attack, Brave Bird, and Close Combat.

: Wing Attack, Brave Bird, and Close Combat. Gliscor : Wing Attack, Earthquake, and Night Slash.

: Wing Attack, Earthquake, and Night Slash. Swampert : Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and Sludge Wave.

: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and Sludge Wave. Abomasnow : Power Snow, Ice Weather Ball, and Energy Ball.

: Power Snow, Ice Weather Ball, and Energy Ball. Vigoroth: Counter, Body Slam, and Bulldoze.