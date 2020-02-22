We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is Polo.Boyy and Where'd He Get His Name From Anyways?

Marco Borghi is the creator behind polo.boyy on TikTok (get it? Marco Polo?). And, although he's only been a TikTok star since 2019, he's managed to make quite a name for himself. But unfortunately that name isn't all that positive. Read on to learn more about polo.boyy and why some are calling for his cancellation.

Marco, aka polo.boyy on TikTok, has only been around since Sept. 2019.

While 17-year-old has only been posting on TikTok since Sept. 2019, he's managed to accrue 1.2 million followers and 62.4 million likes. That's pretty impressive for such a short time period. Marco posts lip sync videos and short skits on his account. He's often somewhat meta about his TikTok use, pointing out the ridiculousness of some challenges. 