PoloBoy Just Revealed That He Has a Baby on TikTok, and Fans Are Shook

Marco Borghi, who is known on TikTok and other social media sites as PoloBoy, recently revealed that he has a child. The news came after speculation had begun to run rampant on social media that he had a son he was hiding from the public. There were also rumors going around suggesting that Marco didn't want to be a part of the baby's life.

It's unclear whether those rumors were true or not, but Marco did post a video on his TikTok in which he's seen running down the street along with a sound that features the words "now you know."

In the caption to the post, Marco wrote: “Ahhh now you know. Please don’t bash her or the baby. I ask for a crumb of privacy please.”