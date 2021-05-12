PoloBoy Just Revealed That He Has a Baby on TikTok, and Fans Are Shook

PoloBoy Just Revealed That He Has a Baby on TikTok, and Fans Are ShookBy Joseph Allen
May. 12 2021, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Although it often seems like influencers are offering their fans details of their personal lives, a star's followers can never be totally sure that they're getting a holistic image of who that person is. PoloBoy is just the latest example of a TikTok celebrity who was hiding parts of his life from followers, including the fact that he's had a baby this whole time.
PoloBoy just revealed that he has a baby.
Marco Borghi, who is known on TikTok and other social media sites as PoloBoy, recently revealed that he has a child. The news came after speculation had begun to run rampant on social media that he had a son he was hiding from the public. There were also rumors going around suggesting that Marco didn't want to be a part of the baby's life.
It's unclear whether those rumors were true or not, but Marco did post a video on his TikTok in which he's seen running down the street along with a sound that features the words "now you know."
In the caption to the post, Marco wrote: “Ahhh now you know. Please don’t bash her or the baby. I ask for a crumb of privacy please.”
Marco has more than 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and this video was viewed by at least 2.5 million people. Given the shocking nature of the news, fans were understandably trying to grapple with how this changed their perception of the popular TikTokker. Fans only get small snapshots of what Marco, who is now 19, does on a daily basis, and now they have new information that puts him in a different context.
Here's how fans reacted to the news that PoloBoy is a father.
"POLO BOY IS A FATHER NO WAYYYY," one fan wrote after discovering the news.
"Finding out PoloBoy has a whole living child was not how I thought my Tuesday was gonna go," another added.
In addition to expressing their shock, some fans also wanted to know more about who the baby was, and how Marco had come to be a father at a relatively young age.
Who is PoloBoy's baby mama?
Given that Marco asked for privacy in the post announcing the fact that he was a father, it seems he doesn't want fans to know any more information than what he's shared. He has not revealed who the mother of his baby is, and he likely doesn't plan to in the near future.
In a subsequent video, Marco suggested that some of his followers may want to become "step-moms," suggesting that he and the baby's mother are no longer together.
Regardless of Marco's relationship status, though, it seems clear that he wants to keep his child as private as possible for as long as possible. Marco may be willing to share some aspects of his own life with his fans, but it seems that his new family is off-limits, at least for the time being, and fans are going to have to learn to be okay with that.