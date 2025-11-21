Chadwick Boseman Latest to Be Honored with Posthumous Walk of Fame Star "His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world" By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 21 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a prestigious honor. You have to be fairly impressive and achieve certain career milestones to be big enough to earn a star. You also have to pay a pretty hefty fee, but that's usually pocket change for the people big enough to make it on the Walk.

However, sometimes it's a family member who pays the fee because the star has passed away. Case in point: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded a star in 2025. So, what other famous folks have posthumously gained stars on the Walk of Fame? Here's a quick rundown.

Here's a look at actors and singers who have received posthumous Walk of Fame stars.

Chadwick isn't the only star to be honored posthumously. In fact, quite a few notable figures have received their accolades after their deaths. According to Grunge, there are some unusual rules that box in the posthumous award process. For one, there's only one star awarded per year to a celebrity in each category, such as music or acting. Additionally, the ceremony must take place within two years, or the selection and approval process has to start over.

Some major Hollywood heavyweights have gotten the nod after passing, including: Tupac Shakur: The rap legend died in 1996, but didn't receive his star until 2023.

Carl Weathers: Best known for his role in Rocky, Carl died in February 2024 and was awarded a star in August 2024.

Juanita Moore: As one of the first breakout Black actors, Juanita died in 2014 and was awarded a star in 2023.

Steve Irwin: The internationally beloved "Crocodile Hunter" died in 2006 and received his star in 2018.

Jenni Rivera: A Mexican-American singer who smashed barriers. Jenni died in 2012 and earned her star in 2023.

Selena Quintanilla: The beloved Tejano singer was killed in 1995 and earned her star in 2017.

Paul Walker: Best known for The Fast and the Furious franchise, Paul died in 2013 and earned his star 10 years later, in 2023.

Carrie Fisher: The beloved Star Wars actor died in 2016 and was granted her long-awaited star in 2023.

Chadwick Boseman was honored in November 2025 with his posthumous Walk of Fame star.

This brings us to Chadwick Boseman, who received his Walk of Fame star in 2025. The beloved Black Panther star died from cancer in 2020 after a long and private battle.

According to ABC News, the star ceremony was an emotional event attended by his beloved co-stars Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan, along with his widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman. She tearfully shared, "Chad taught all of us a great deal. His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world."