Fans Are Thrilled That 'Power Book IV: Force' Has Officially Been Renewed for Season 2

Fans Are Thrilled That 'Power Book IV: Force' Has Officially Been Renewed for Season 2By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 25 2022, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
The saying “power never dies” continues to reign supreme on Starz. Creators Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have long said that Power is a series that will continue to thrive. Now that Power Book IV: Force is nearing the end of its first season, it appears that both Courtney and 50 are standing by their word.
As viewers are wrapped into Tommy Egan’s (Joseph Sikora) quest to make the city of Chicago the home of his new drug operation, social media has been impressed with the gritty storylines. And with an elite ensemble cast that provides the show with many layers, viewers are ready for more. So naturally, talks of a Season 2 renewal have been running rampant. We have the deets on the future of the hit show. Keep reading to get the scoop.
‘Power Book IV: Force’ has been renewed for a second season.
Not only does it appear that Power Book IV: Force will be ending Season 1 with a bang, showrunners have more in store for viewers.
According to TV Line, the gritty crime-drama has officially been renewed for a second season, just five episodes into its first season. The news reportedly came with the announcement of Starz appointing new showrunner Gary Lennon. Gary will be succeeding series creator Robert Munic, who was at the helm of production in Season 1.
In fact, Deadline reports that Gary was once the co-showrunner of the OG Power series for its sixth season from 2019 to 2020. So, it’s clear that his experience with the show will do fans justice.
“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan,’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”
When is the ’Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 release date?
Now that it’s confirmed that Season 2 has been greenlit, viewers are ready to learn the details about the new season. However, no details about Season 2 have been shared. After all, Season 1 is still in full swing.
Not to mention, Power showrunners are very methodical with what information they share and at what time. The official Power Starz Instagram page shared the news about the Season 2 renewal but strategically left out a release date.
However, what we do know is that the second-season renewal of Force had been in the works for weeks, and the Season 2 writers room had been staffed well in advance of the series premiere, per Deadline.
So, Power Book IV: Force fans can officially breathe easy. Season 2 will be on its way.
Catch new episodes of Power Book IV: Force Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.