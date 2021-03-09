When Will 'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Reboot Be Released? Fans Are Curious

Starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, The Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot developed by The CW is bound to garner interest among the fans of the original series and far beyond. To break away from the fictive world of the previous versions, the reboot reimagines Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as twenty-somethings seeking a new purpose in life. So, when is the release date of the reboot?

The release date of 'The Powerpuff Girls' reboot is yet to be confirmed.

The CW announced that they are developing a reboot of The Powerpuff Girls relatively recently. Diablo Cody and Heather V. Regnier have been confirmed as the writers of the show, while Greg Berlanti has signed on as the executive producer. Crucial details about The Powerpuff Girls reboot have already been revealed, but vital pieces of information such as the full list of cast members or the release date are still being kept tightly under wraps.

According to Variety, the forthcoming series will revitalize the ever-popular story about the three brave young girls who emerged seemingly out of nowhere after Professor Utonium mixed sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious chemical X. Instead of taking viewers back to their early beginnings as superheroes, The Powerpuff Girls reboot will tilt the focus and shed light on what Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup get up to in their young adulthood.

Having spent some of the most blissful years of their lives fighting the worst crimes fathomable, the forthcoming series is whispered to show how the girls grapple with their unconventional legacy.

The Powerpuff Girls reboot charts Blossom's (Chloe Bennet) search for a new leadership role, as per Deadline. Having acquired several advanced college degrees, she is looking for a new challenge where she can make the most of her unmatched skills. Meanwhile, Bubbles (Dove Cameron) continues to charm everyone she meets thanks to her sweet disposition and magnetic personality — and she is determined to attain fame again.

Unbelievably tough Buttercup (Yana Perrault) is the sister to undergo the most significant changes. Instead of the bossy, super-straightforward young woman portrayed in the original cartoon series, viewers will get to meet her as a young adult yearning for anonymity. It's understood that the series picks up after she denounces her superhero identity.

The ambitious concept has received mixed responses from fans thus far. "If they cast Jordan Fisher in The Powerpuff Girls reboot everything changes," tweeted @dearapriII. "Did I roll my eyes at the gritty The Powerpuff Girls reboot news? Yes. Am I the exact target demographic and will I be watching it anyway with great enthusiasm? Also yes," tweeted @BeattyAllison.