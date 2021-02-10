The Powerpuff Girls Will Be 20-Somethings in the Live Action Remake

Why start a new franchise when you can just rehash a successful original storyline from the past, an IP based off of a book, or a "true story" that you can then bend and mold to your own narrative liking? Or, even better yet, why not take a beloved children's cartoon and then create a live-action series based off of it? Heck, it was done with Riverdale, Winx, and now even The Powerpuff Girls are going live, but has a cast for the show been named yet?

No cast information on the live-action version of 'The Powerpuff Girls' has been updated yet.

Here's what we know about the live-action remake: It's going to be handled by the CW, and, according to Vulture, the network has ordered a pilot from the writer of Young Adult and Juno, Diablo Cody. While the trope of retired or washed up superheroes has been done to death, it looks like the new Powerpuff Girls show shakes things up by making them washed up 20-somethings instead of early 50-somethings.

Which kind of makes sense, given the fact that they were forced to fight crime as children. The show's IMDb page describes the series as such: "A live-action reboot of the 1998 cartoon The Powerpuff Girls (1998), set a couple decades into the girls' future. The titular trio, formed by Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles, are now disillusioned women in their twenties who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting."

Source: Cartoon Network

This is probably the most important part of the description and dispels any idea that the show's about a bunch of traumatized people trying to pretend they're normal when they're actually heroes: "Now, they are faced with the choice of reuniting and going back to crime-fighting together, as the world needs them now more than ever." It can be pretty much summed up in this wonderful scene from MacGruber below:

News of the live-action show being in development dates back to August 2020, when it was revealed that Diablo, along with Veronica Mars writer Heather Regnier, would be working on the project. Social media hasn't been particularly kind to news of the live-action reboot. Some people are worried that they're going to make the professor some kind of "abusive" father.

I swear to god if they make out the professor to be an abusive father in the CW powerpuff girls I’ll loose my shit. He was such a great dad!!! He loved and doted on his daughters!!!!! Why is this making me so heated — Cailyn Murray (@CailynMurray) February 9, 2021

Me seeing that the CW is making a live action #PowerPuffGirls series.. https://t.co/tbd9bGCYPu pic.twitter.com/x7oNIQfKm9 — Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) February 9, 2021

