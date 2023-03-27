Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Fugees Member Pras Michel Has Made Millions Throughout His Career By Chris Barilla Mar. 27 2023, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Ever since the Fugees made their debut back in 1992, the supergroup consisting of Pras Michel, Wyclef Jean, and Lauryn Hill has attained legendary status amongst the hip-hop community. They are often considered to be one of the most influential alternative hip-hop groups of the 1990s, have won multiple Grammys, and went seven-times platinum for their 1996 album "The Score."

Although the Fugees are still a part of the conversation today, one of its members is making headlines for something entirely different than success in the music industry. Instead, Pras is standing trial in Washington, D.C., for conspiracy and other charges. With that being said, what is Pras's net worth, and what exactly did he do? Keep reading to find out.



What is Pras Michel's net worth?

As a member of the Fugees and a successful rapper in his own right, Pras has attained a high level of respect within the world of music. So, how does that pedigree stack up against the money that he has made during his time in the spotlight? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of roughly $20 million.

Pras Michel Rapper, Producer, Songwriter, Actor Net worth: $20 million Pras Michel is a successful American rapper, producer, songwriter, and actor. Alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, he is known as a member of the Fugees. Birthdate: Oct. 19, 1972 Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y. Birth name: Prakazrel Samuel Michel Education: Columbia High School, Maplewood, N.J.



What did Pras Michel do?

Those familiar with Pras for his work with the Fugees were shocked to learn that the rapper is now facing charges which include but are not limited to conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China. If he's convicted, the artist could be sent to federal prison for decades.

Per prosecutors John Keller, Sean Mulryne, and Nicole Lockhart, via NPR, Pras is accused of receiving "over $100 million from Jho Low, a foreign fugitive responsible for one of the largest embezzlement schemes in history." According to investigators, Pras decided to "use backchannel influence to convince the then-President of the United States to drop a federal investigation into Low and to agree to the extrajudicial removal of a Chinese exile living in the United States."

There are two alleged sets of crimes that Pras's is "in the middle of," according to prosecutors. The first one is a plan to illegally solicit individuals to attend former President Obama's 2012 presidential fundraiser dinner, reimburse those invited the $40,000 ticket cost through money from foreign entities, and threaten them if they came clean to authorities.



Secondly, Pras was allegedly part of a secret lobbying campaign to put pressure on American officials when Low's fraud scheme came to light. On top of that, the plan was allegedly intended to help the Chinese government "secure the return" of a dissident and develop ties with Steve Bannon, a former associate of former President Trump.