Pregnant Woman Says She Is "Literally Turning Surfaces Blue" Because of Blue-Colored Sweat Blue sweat can be a pregnancy symptom for some women, and one woman on TikTok shared how the side effect unexpectedly impacted her. By Chrissy Bobic Aug. 15 2023, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Whether you've ever been pregnant or know someone who has, you understand how off-the-wall some pregnancy symptoms and side effects are. And one woman on TikTok, @Fitnesswithkeisha, whose real name is Keisha, shared a particularly unique one. She posted a video in which she goes into great detail about experiencing blue sweat during her pregnancy.

No, you didn't read that wrong. I really did mean sweat colored blue. And apparently, according to the comments under the TikTok video, it's a thing among some pregnant women. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing, but it's also something that makes you consult Dr. Google more often than not, and when I tell you I would be Googling this to no end if I was Keisha, I'm not lying.

Blue sweat is a pregnancy symptom for some expectant women.

In her video, Keisha explains that she's "experiencing one of the weirdest pregnancy symptoms" she has ever heard of. She says that she noticed the toilet seat turning blue after use and several blue streaks of sweat on an otherwise white tank top. I might assume my laundry detergent did a number on my clothes, but Keisha did what any pregnant person does and Googled what the heck is going on.

"As you do, you jump on Google and me and my partner were Googling 'til about 1 a.m.," Keisha says in her TikTok video. "I even popped it in my Peanut app and it was very relieving to know that a few other women have experienced this."

She definitely isn't alone, though I have to say this is one of those extremely rare pregnancy side effects that literally no one tells you about. After Keisha posted the video on TikTok, some of the comments under it joked about the blue pregnancy sweat being a "free gender reveal."

Others, however, shared that it happened to them both when pregnant and when not expecting at all. Keisha replied to one comment, "It can happen to anyone, didn't realize! But apparently [it] can happen due to a change in hormones during pregnancy."

What causes blue sweat in pregnant women?

One of the users who commented under Keisha's video shared that they too experienced blue sweat during pregnancy and their diagnosis was chromhidrosis. According to Heathline, chromhidrosis is a rare condition in which someone has more lipofuscin than is typical in their sweat glands. The result is that the person with chromhidrosis can have sweat that is colored blue.

The thing is, not only pregnant people can be diagnosed with chromhidrosis, though it is one explanation for the TikTok user's blue sweat during her pregnancy. And in some cases of chromhidrosis, the individual can have sweat colored black, yellow, green, or brown, in addition to blue.

