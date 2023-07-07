Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I'm Freaked Out" — Little Kids Predict Mom's Pregnancy Before She Takes Positive Test A mom's first hint she is pregnant happens when a random kid and then her young son predict the big news. Read on to take part in her eerie journey. By Melissa Willets Jul. 7 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@14castrsi

A TikTok creator who shares content as @14castrsi first learned she was pregnant when a random child at a store made a comment, and then her son Zander later "freaked out" his mom by talking about the baby in her belly.

This mom takes her followers along on her journey of first wondering if what the little kids said is real, and then being overcome by how their predictions turn out to be true.

A random kid at Target first predicted this mom's pregnancy.

Just another trip to Target started an odyssey that this mom never saw coming, culminating in a positive pregnancy test. As she recounted in the first of a series of TikToks, a little girl pointed to her son Zander at one point when they were shopping, and said, "He's going to have a baby sister."

"Why would she say that?" the creator wondered, but after exchanging an ironic glance with the little girl's dad, she moved on with her day and really didn't think much of it.

But later that same day, Zander poked her belly and said, "Mommy has a baby in her tummy." Again, the mom brushed it off, joking, "Maybe I just look really fat that day. I don't know." When the little boy wouldn't let it go, that's when things got really weird.

The mom is convinced to take a pregnancy test.

As people in comments section shared stories of similar things happening to them, with kids predicting pregnancies, the original poster was convinced to take a pregnancy test.

Although "invested" followers were watching with bated breath for the result, the first pregnancy test she took was negative. But, somehow at this point, the mom felt something eerie was going on, and reasoned it could just be too early to test.

@14castrsi

So, with TikTok users following the journey every step of the way, the creator went on to share that she'd be taking another test after a few days to see if she got a positive result. What happened next will send chills down your spine.

The pregnancy is real, and not just kids saying the darndest things.

@14castrsi

Although the next test was negative as well — drumroll please — the creator shared an update as of July 7, 2023 and it turns out she really is pregnant. She even decided to take a test and film it for TikTok.

"That is so insane," she said about the faintest positive line that appeared after she took the test. Soon, the creator confirmed the result with another test, although it was "super super faint positive."

"So, I think I'm pregnant," she concluded at this point, adding, "I can't believe that Zander told me." As a commenter pointed out, it was actually the child in Target who told her.

@14castrsi