Woman Only Finds Out She’s Pregnant While Giving Birth in Viral TikTok

While it might sound like something straight out of a movie or TV show (in fact it was a big part of the storyline from Mad Men season 1), there are real-life stories of folks who had no idea that they were pregnant until it was time for them to give birth. Heck, there was an entire reality TV series literally named I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant that featured folks who were unaware there was a gestating fetus inside of them until the 11th hour.