Prince Harry — The Buckingham Palace Room That Never Was I hope your week goes better than Harry’s…. By Dan Wakeford Published July 6 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will not be staying at Buckingham Palace during his UK visit this week, despite his own team saying just a day earlier that he had accepted an offer to do so. The reversal has become the story overshadowing what was supposed to be a low-key trip built around Invictus Games business.

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Here's what happened, as best anyone can tell, because the two sides can't seem to agree on the same version of events. Charles offered Harry a place to stay at Buckingham Palace for this week's UK visit, the one built around the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games. Harry's spokesman told reporters on Monday that the offer had been accepted.

Source: MEGA

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Hours later, the BBC reported a different account: that Harry never formally responded by the palace's deadline, and was told over the weekend that the room was no longer available.

A statement from Harry's camp called the whole thing "disappointing." The reversal also happens to land the same week a High Court ruling is due in his ongoing privacy case against the Mail's publisher, a verdict he'll receive while on UK soil. It's just as possible the accommodation mix-up was exactly that, crossed wires, rather than anything to do with the case.

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So now Harry arrives Tuesday with nowhere confirmed to sleep, Meghan and the kids are believed to be staying home in California for the London leg of the trip and may only join later in Birmingham, and the reunion with Archie and Lilibet that royal watchers have been quietly rooting for slips further out of reach. The Buckingham Palace stay mattered for more than optics: staying inside a royal residence would have folded Harry into the existing royal security operation, sidestepping the ongoing, separate dispute with the government over what protection he's entitled to as a visiting, non-working royal.

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Without that built-in coverage, the security question he's been fighting for months is back in play for this trip too. Charles, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, has barely seen his two grandchildren since they were born. Harry said back in May last year that he wanted the fighting with his family to end. More than a year on, this is where things stand: an offer, a denial, and a spare room that may or may not have ever existed.

The Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: You can't rebuild trust with someone by making them a promise and then having it fall apart in public, whoever's fault it actually is. An offer was made, and now it has become a story about broken promises and deadlines rather than reconciliation. It may well be an honest mix-up on both sides rather than bad faith on either.