Why the World Won’t Stop Disrespecting Princess Catherine — Or Is It Kate? (EXCLUSIVE) Kate Expectations: The World Still Can’t Get Her Name Right By Dan Wakeford Published July 29 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Francis Dias/Newspix Internation / MEGA

Four months ago, sitting in front of a camera for the first time as the editor of my own newsletter, I did something I have done on autopilot for the better part of 24 years working in America. I called her Kate. Princess Kate. I didn’t pause over it, didn’t weigh it, didn’t think about it for a single second… it was just the word that came out, the same way you don’t think about how you say your own name. Then the comments arrived.

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Not a hate attack exactly. More like a small, well-drilled battalion of what I can only describe as loyal royalists, the sort who treat Debrett’s (the infamous British institution founded in 1769 that is an authority on modern etiquette) like a statute book and quote royal protocol the way a barrister (fancy British lawyer in a wig) quotes case law. Comments rolled in like “this royal commentator is bulls--t, he can’t even get her name right” and “her name is CATHERINE, have some respect,” again and again, with the weary patience of people who have been waiting years for someone in the press to get it right.

Source: Francis Dias/Newspix Internation / MEGA

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Some were civil about it. Some were absolutely not. And here is the uncomfortable bit: on the substance, every single one of them was correct.

As a journalist who strives for the truth and to get everything right, it rattled me, which, after nearly three decades in entertainment journalism, doesn’t happen often. I have called her Kate in print, on television, and now in newsletters since Kate Middleton (back then) started dating Prince William in college (university, to the UK folks, before I get shouted at for that too).

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Catherine, Princess of Wales, has not used the name Middleton since before her marriage to Prince William in 2011. She should be addressed as Catherine, Princess of Wales, The Princess of Wales, or simply Catherine. Using a name she hasn't used in 15 years is misinformation. pic.twitter.com/gBPaaIwsCB — Ana-Maria Tegzeș (@anamariategzes) July 29, 2026

Everyone I have ever worked alongside has called her Kate. It wasn’t laziness and it certainly wasn’t disrespect. It was simply the word sitting in front of me.