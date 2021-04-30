If You Spot Prince William Without a Wedding Ring, It's Probably Not a Sign of Trouble

On April 29, 2011, Prince William , third in line to the throne in England, married a relatively unknown woman named Kate Middleton. She was linked to the future king early in 2005 but didn't become a serious potential wife until a few years later when she attended his college graduation. The pair briefly split in 2007 before rekindling their romance, and they've basically been together ever since.

Now that they're celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, people have noticed over the years several times where Prince William was not wearing his wedding ring . Is their trouble in their world, or is it something else? Here's what we know.

Why does Prince William not wear a wedding ring?

Typically, when a famous man who everyone knows is married is spotted with a bare left-hand ring finger, speculation starts. It's often one of the key things that tip off celebrity sleuths that something may be going on in someone's marriage. That bare finger equals marriage trouble, but that's not the case for Prince William.

We've all seen the incredible engagement ring Kate wears on outings. It's the one-of-a-kind 12-carat sapphire-and-diamond sparkler, which used to belong to William's mother, Princess Diana, and it's hard not to notice it on her finger.

When Kate is out in a less-formal setting, she swaps the pricey engagement ring and wears a beautiful and elegant wedding band that's not as eye-catching but still an impressive 18-karat band made of Welsh gold.

So why does Prince William not wear a wedding ring then? Turns out it's less about a salacious reason and really just boils down to the fact that he doesn't like to wear jewelry. In 2011, not long after their wedding, speculation grew on why William was never seen wearing a wedding ring. Because of the attention on the newlyweds, St. James’s Palace addressed the questions to The Daily Mail.

"Prince William has decided not to wear a wedding ring following his marriage to Kate Middleton," the publication reported, sourcing palace officials. According to senior "royal sources," the prince had a chat with his then-fiancée about wedding rings, and he's since chosen to not wear one. Why? "It is simply down to personal preference," the aide revealed.

Prince William's decision to not wear a wedding ring isn't one of those strange longstanding traditions held by the men in the royal family. William's dad, Prince Charles, wears a gold wedding ring from his marriage to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and it's placed under a signet ring on his left hand. He also wore a wedding band during his marriage to Princess Diana.