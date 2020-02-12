We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Columbia Pictures / Twitter

This Professor Provides Shelves of Food for Students in Need

Grace Nguyen, a student at UT Dallas, recently shared an email from her professor, Dr. Gayle Schwark, that will make you believe in the power of good teachers. Gayle emailed all her students to let them know she would have shelves of food available in her office for any student that needs some nourishment — for any reason, at any time, and they don't even have to be her student.

Teachers and professors don't get enough credit for the impact they have on their students. This small, touching move by one professor has the capacity to change kids' lives! Grace's tweet blew up as it demonstrated how much of a difference this professor' seemingly small gesture could make.  