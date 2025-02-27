“Such a Mean Girl Experience” — Mom Harasses Girl With Identical Prom Dress as Her Daughter "Please call the school." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 27 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @bridalinfluencerkasia - Unsplash | @莎莉 彭

The term "peaked in high school" can unfortunately be used to describe a lot of folks who may have thought that they were awesome in their local community's educational institution. However, once they went out to create their own life for themselves, they ended up not faring so well outside of that environment for whatever reason.

And while different high school phenomena can sum up the experience for different folks, prom is one that carries at least some significance for many. According to this TikToker, however, they've noticed that some people's attitudes toward the formal dance for youngsters have exhibited some particularly grotesque behaviors as of late.

And it isn't limited to those attending the dances, either. According to Kasia (@bridalinfluencerkasia), the family members of students are getting involved in the pettiness as well. In a recent TikTok she posted to her account, Kasia detailed a situation she says that made her "question every life choice [she's] ever made."

Kasia states that she's been getting called "nonstop" by a mom who was upset the garment purveyor sold a dress to someone else. The TikToker gives a bit of background info: She saw a "gorgeous" dress a while back and she decided to order five of them, knowing that there would be folks who would probably love them too.

She went on to state that even though her store is based in Illinois, she has clients from all over the United States and typically serves residents of numerous Midwestern states. Whenever someone calls in requesting a dress, Kasia states she makes sure to ask which school the person's attending.

That's because she doesn't want to sell the same dress to anyone who's attending the same prom as someone else, which is something she does "out of common courtesy." Back in December, a young woman came in to scope out dresses and she ended up falling in love with one of the five gowns she purchased.

Source: TikTok | @bridalinfluencerkasia

However, the girl never bought the gown. A few months went by, and she still didn't buy the dress. Eventually, someone else came in and saw the gown and was over the moon after taking a look at it, and they ended up purchasing it, leaving her with one more of these gowns in her inventory.

The irate mother of the first girl then demanded to know who she sold the dress to, which Kasia refused to reveal. However, the TikToker explained that there are Facebook pages where students will share pictures of the dresses that they purchased so other prom attendees don't get the same one.

And somehow, the mom ended up discovering who the girl was that purchased the dress from Kasia's store. The mom says she purchased the same dress from another retailer and then went on social media to harass the girl who bought the dress from Kasia's establishment.

Source: TikTok | @bridalinfluencerkasia

Furthermore, the mom demanded that Kasia take the dress back from the girl she sold it to, because she didn't want the girl to have the same dress as her daughter. Even though the girl purchased the dress from Kasia first. "I guarantee my clients the exclusivity," Kasia states, however, she goes on to say that she can't guarantee if someone else manages to purchase the same dress "from another store."

"Would you do this to Macy's or Nordstrom? Would you do this to any ... How about calling Amazon?" Kasia says, highlighting the ludicrousness of the woman's demand, asking if folks are going to "call up Prime" if people end up wearing the same dress to a formal gathering.

The store owner said that she's seriously considering filing a police report as she's received several phone calls from the woman along with a call from the young woman's father who said that he's going to "get involved" if she doesn't get the dress back from the other client.

Source: TikTok | @bridalinfluencerkasia

Kasia hypothesized about what the man intends on doing in this situation as it proceeds. "Why is this suddenly my problem? You cannot do this to people. Can we all have some sense? There are so many other dresses," she says about the Mom Promzilla incident.

The business owner said that she's contemplating calling the police in the young girl's city because the young woman's car and house were purportedly "egged" over the dress. "You guys, get real, it's not that serious. I know Prom ... I'm all about Prom being a rite of passage," she says, before stating that she wants everyone to wear a "really beautiful dress and feel amazing in it."

She went on to state that she's sorry for the client she sold the dress to has to deal with a bunch of "psychopaths" who are harassing her over a dress and is astounded parents are raising their children to think that it's OK for them to behave in such a manner.

Source: TikTok | @bridalinfluencerkasia