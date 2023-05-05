'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Is Very Wealthy, but Just How Rich Is She?
What is Prue Leith's net worth? The South African restaurateur, chef, and overall culinary expert joined 'Great British Bakeoff' in 2017.
In case you didn’t know, there is good money to be made in the culinary world!
Prue Leith is a South African restaurateur, chef, and food writer who shot to fame in 2017 when she joined The Great British Bake Off (aka The Great British Baking Show) as a judge.
Over the years, Prue has dazzled foodies with many glorious recipes and appeared on various reality TV food shows including My Kitchen Rules.
Considering he extensive experience, it makes sense for Prue to bring in the coins — so, what is Prue Leith’s net worth? Here’s what we know.
Prue Leith’s net worth continues to skyrocket.
The Sun shares that Prue is believed to be working with a net worth of £85 million, which equates to around $107 million. This figure combines Prue’s decades-long career in the culinary world. Over the years, Prue has published various cooking-focused fiction and nonfiction books that include Bliss on Toast: 75 Simple Recipes, I’ll Try Anything Once: My Life on a Plate, The Gardener, and more.
Additionally, Prue owned the Michelin-starred restaurant Leith's, as well as the party and events catering company Leith’s Good Food. She also opened a culinary school called Leith’s School of Food and Wine.
With all that in mind, including Prue’s TV appearances, it makes sense that she has built such a hefty net worth over the years.
Prue Leith
Restaurateur, Chef, Caterer, Writer
Net worth: $107 million
Birth name: Prue Leith
Birth date: Feb. 18, 1940
Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
Father: Sam Leith
Mother: Margaret "Peggy" Inglis
Marriages: Rayne Kruger (m.1974-2002), John Playfair (m.2016-present)
Children: One son born in 1974 and one daughter born in 1975
Education: University of Cape Town
Prue Leith appears as a judge on ‘The Great Bake Off: Holidays.’
Since Prue has a deep passion for the culinary industry, it makes sense that she continues to influence the masses. In November 2022, The Great British Bake Off: Holidays premiered on Netflix with Prue and Paul Hollywood sitting at the judges' table.
The series pivots slightly away from the show's original format by offering two episodes for each season titled, The Great Christmas Baking Show and The Great Festive Baking Show.
In the first episode, The Great Christmas Baking Show, competitors are tasked with creating wacky holiday-inspired dishes — think edible Christmas trees.
In the second episode, titled The Great Festive Baking Show, competitors have to make New Years-inspired dishes. Throughout both episodes, notable show favorites and culinary experts appear to share feedback and sample the tasty creations.
The Great British Bake Off: Holidays is available to stream on Netflix.