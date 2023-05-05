Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images 'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Is Very Wealthy, but Just How Rich Is She? What is Prue Leith's net worth? The South African restaurateur, chef, and overall culinary expert joined 'Great British Bakeoff' in 2017. By Tatayana Yomary May 5 2023, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

In case you didn’t know, there is good money to be made in the culinary world! Prue Leith is a South African restaurateur, chef, and food writer who shot to fame in 2017 when she joined The Great British Bake Off (aka The Great British Baking Show) as a judge.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Prue has dazzled foodies with many glorious recipes and appeared on various reality TV food shows including My Kitchen Rules. Considering he extensive experience, it makes sense for Prue to bring in the coins — so, what is Prue Leith’s net worth? Here’s what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Prue Leith’s net worth continues to skyrocket.

Additionally, Prue owned the Michelin-starred restaurant Leith's, as well as the party and events catering company Leith’s Good Food. She also opened a culinary school called Leith’s School of Food and Wine. With all that in mind, including Prue’s TV appearances, it makes sense that she has built such a hefty net worth over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Prue Leith Restaurateur, Chef, Caterer, Writer Net worth: $107 million Prue Leith is a South African restaurateur and overall culinary expert who shot to fame after becoming a judge on The Great British Bake Off in 2017. Birth name: Prue Leith Birth date: Feb. 18, 1940 Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa Father: Sam Leith Mother: Margaret "Peggy" Inglis Marriages: Rayne Kruger (m.1974-2002), John Playfair (m.2016-present) Children: One son born in 1974 and one daughter born in 1975 Education: University of Cape Town

Prue Leith appears as a judge on ‘The Great Bake Off: Holidays.’

Since Prue has a deep passion for the culinary industry, it makes sense that she continues to influence the masses. In November 2022, The Great British Bake Off: Holidays premiered on Netflix with Prue and Paul Hollywood sitting at the judges' table. The series pivots slightly away from the show's original format by offering two episodes for each season titled, The Great Christmas Baking Show and The Great Festive Baking Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images