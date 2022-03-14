'Black Ink Crew: New York's' Puma and Young Bae Clash Over Dark Skin Tattoo (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 14 2022, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew.
The drama on Black Ink Crew: New York never takes a day off. Even though the tales of employees stealing and creating a toxic environment is in the past, issues with how to handle clients correctly have bubbled to the surface.
In the past, Ceaser Emanuel would talk to his employees about not acting out in front of clients since it can give the brand a bad name. While most of the drama has been kept behind closed doors, Distractify obtained an exclusive clip that details an incident involving a dark skin tattoo. And after Puma’s battle of sexes tattoo competition, it turns out to be a humbling moment for all of the tattoo artists, including Young Bae.
Puma and Young Bae bumped heads about a tattoo given to a client with dark skin.
It’s no secret that the tattoo industry has a reputation for being racist against people with dark skin tones. The notion is that Black skin is not the desired canvas for tattoos since certain colors do not show up well on the skin. However, there are many artists who have proven that there is a myriad of colors that contrast beautifully on darker skin tones.
Racial discrimination in the tattoo industry is the reason why Ceaser decided to build the Black Ink brand. And while it’s true that some colors are not suited for Black skin, there is a way to disclose that to a client without being offensive. In the battle of the sexes competition created by Puma, a client feels that Young Bae crosses the line. So, it leads Puma to have a discussion with Bae in front of the entire crew.
“The one thing that Black Ink, this brand, was built on was to make sure that Black people were comfortable getting tattoos,” Puma says to Bae.
“The client contacted me after the competition and basically said that her experience with the women was terrible," he adds in a confessional. "And since Cease is still on vacation, it’s my job to take care of this whole situation.”
Puma then explains to Bae that she was accused of telling the client that she’s too Black to get her desired tattoo. However, Bae says in her confessional that she didn’t say that at all.
As the clip continues, viewers then see footage of how the conversation went down with the client present.
“I think full color won’t work,” Bae says to the client. “I think we have to think about what we’re working with. We want to give you what’s best for you and what’s going to stay. I don’t think full color is the option.”
Bae goes on to explain in her confessional that it’s her “job to let them know what's going to happen after the healing process.”
As the conversation among the crew continues, another employee shares that the context of how the wording came out is what led to the client feeling disrespected. Puma then chimes in to say that it’s a cultural thing that Bae, who is of Asian descent, may not understand.
Bae is prepared to make things right with the client.
Even though Bae felt that she didn’t say anything to offend the client, she realizes that her context in explaining why the tattoo wouldn’t be the best for the client was wrong. While Bae would never want to offend anyone, she is prepared to make things right with the client.
Since this issue is a serious one, there is no telling how Ceaser will react when he hears the news. Bae truly had no ill will or bad intentions going into the situation, so we’re sure that Ceaser won’t fire Bae over the situation.
However, it would be smart for Ceaser to have a sit-down with the entire team and discuss the situation since this is something that anyone can experience. Will Ceaser be able to move past this infraction with Bae? The March 14, 2022 episode will reveal all.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.