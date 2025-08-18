Yes, Putin’s "Poop Suitcase" Made It to the Alaska Summit With Trump "Donald Trump just uses diapers." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 18 2025, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Vladimir Putin has a poop suitcase, you say? Yes, you read that correctly. Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled with a poop suitcase to meet with President Donald Trump at the 2025 Alaska Summit on Aug. 15 in Anchorage.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Daily Express US, the French publication Paris Match, Putin's fecal matter and urine are collected in special bags by the Federal Protection Service before being put inside the poopcase.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Putin have a poop suitcase?

Vladimir Putin has his fecal matter and urine put inside a briefcase to be taken back to Russia. The Russian leader reportedly has his bodyguards collect his waste in a poop suitcase to keep foreign intelligence from analyzing his biological waste to learn about his health. Putin has had his fecal matter and urine collected since he became the country's president in 2000.

While Putin has had his poop suitcase for more than 20 years, rumors about his health were raised during a press conference in November 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Putin seemed to be jerking his legs all of a sudden, which is a sign of a neurological condition such as Parkinson's disease. The Russian president also twitched his legs in 2023 while in Belarus to meet with President Alexandr Lukashenko. Putin also fell in 2022, and the Kremlin denied a report that he'd pooped his pants in the fall.

Article continues below advertisement

Putin's legs are shaking from what appears to be advanced Parkinson's. pic.twitter.com/A0dngdSauD — KT "Special MI6 Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) August 16, 2025

According to GB News, Putin's legs also twitched during the Alaska Summit while the Russian president was standing and talking to President Trump. The Ukrainian news outlet Nevzorov was quoted as saying, "Putin seems to have achieved his goal, but he is twitching suspiciously. His legs are ‘shaking.’ Maybe his shoes are tight."

Article continues below advertisement

The BBC reports that Trump literally had the Red Carpet rolled out for the Russian president's arrival at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and the U.S. president even clapped upon Putin's arrival. Putin was seen laughing as he rode with Trump in his limo.

Vladimir #Putin's bodyguards collected his poop in a 'Special suitcase' ?

Russian journalists Regis Gent and Mikhail Rubin made this stinking claim in an #investigation report.

Want to know why? Check out this video.#Russia #poop #Viral #bodyguard #Putinrussia pic.twitter.com/WpcIid5VN8 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 14, 2022

Article continues below advertisement

At the Summit's end, Trump said, "I'll probably see you again very soon," which prompted Putin to reply in English, "Next time in Moscow." "Oh, that's an interesting one," replied Trump. "I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."

Putin had not been to the United States for 10 years prior to the Alaska Summit. His 2022 invasion of Ukraine negatively affected relations between the U.S. and Russia, and civilian casualties prompted the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes, per the Associated Press.

Article continues below advertisement

The Alaska Summit was meant to have a ceasefire agreement put into place to end the fighting in Ukraine. However, no agreement took place following the talks, and Putin reportedly wants a peace agreement that would give him more Ukrainian territory. "It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement," said Trump. "Which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Article continues below advertisement

The director of international security at the Royal United Services Institute, Neil Melvin, said that Putin only went to the Summit for show. He "came to the Alaska summit with the principal goal of stalling any pressure on Russia to end the war," he said. "He will consider the summit outcome as mission accomplished."