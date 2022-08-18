Q Lazzarus, Whose Song Was Featured in 'The Silence of the Lambs,' Passed Away at 61

If the legends are true, Diane was driving a taxi cab in New York City sometime in the 1980s when director Jonathan Demme hopped in the backseat. Dazed claims that Diane asked him if he was "in the music business." Maybe he just had that cool, aloof look about him.

"Not really," he replied.

When you want something, you go after it, which is why Diane allegedly hit play on her tape deck anyway. That was the first time Jonathan heard "Goodbye Horses."