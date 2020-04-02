7 Crafts Tired Parents Can Give Their Kids to Do in Quarantine

View this post on Instagram

My son's favorite toy at Grandma's house is a marble run. We've been stockpiling paper rolls for Makerspace purposes, but we're starting to get a bit over-run 😬 so I decided it was time to use some to build our own marble run! This is such a simple activity that teaches so many different STEM concepts - cause and effect, gravity, kinetic energy and motion. All you'll need to do is grab some painter's tape and start taping the rolls to the wall. I love that it taught my son about trial and error - we made adjustments as we were building and playing depending on where we wanted the marble to go!