Quavo and His Family Are Honoring Takeoff's Legacy in a Major Way Quavo has a very close relationship with his family, including his parents. The family visited the White House on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 22 2023, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

The Gist: Quavo met with Vice President Kamala Harris privately with his family to discuss gun violence advocacy.

Quavo's nephew, Takeoff, died as a result on gun violence on Nov. 1, 2022.

Quavo is working with the the Community Justice Action Fund to pass the Break the Cycle of Violence Act to alleviate gun violence.

Although it has been over 10 months since rapper Takeoff's untimely death, his uncle, Quavo has been doing everything in his power to keep the late MC’s legacy alive. Quavo delivered a touching musical tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards and shocked fans by reuniting with Offset for a tribute at the 2023 BET Awards.

Aside from navigating Takeoff’s death in the public eye, Quavo has always shared the importance of family. And that belief has magnified over the last year. In fact, Quavo and his family visited The White House to discuss gun violence prevention on Sept. 20, 2023. Now, fans want to learn more about the people who helped make Quavo the man he is today. Here's the scoop about his parents.

Source: Getty Images

Who are Quavo’s parents?

There has been a lot of talk about the relationship between the three Migos members: Quavo, Offset, and the late Takeoff. As most people know, Quavo and Offset are cousins. The late MC is Quavo’s nephew, the child of his sister, Titania Davenport.

Quavo fans are aware that the three men were close due to them growing up together in Gwinnett County, Ga. The duo was cared for by Quavo’s mom, Edna Marshall, who worked as a hairstylist.

Unfortunately, The Shade Room shared that Quavo’s father passed away when the rapper was 4 years old, essentially leaving Ms. Marshall to care for the family. In essence, this is the reason why the three men developed a tight-knit relationship.

Quavo attended the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in Washington, D.C. in late September 2023.

According to CNN, Quavo, his mother, and his sister Titania all visited The White House and met privately with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss gun violence advocacy. Quavo, who partnered with the Community Justice Action Fund, also spoke on a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus legislative Conference to bring awareness to the effects of the crisis.

Source: Getty Images

“Music is storytelling and no one can tell my story better than me,” Quavo said in a statement to CNN. “For me and my family, the fight against gun violence is personal and not something we are going to forget. We are coming to DC, bringing the voices of millions of families with us that have been hurt by this kind of violence.”

The outlet shares that the purpose of the panel was to discuss the power of art and culture in anti-gun violence and discuss community intervention strategies for possible resolution. The goal is to ultimately pass the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, "which would provide a $6.5 billion federal grant to communities to curb gun violence, create prevention programs, job training, and workforce development for youths, per the Associated Press.

Source: Getty Images

“We need to do better with the control of guns,” Quavo said per AP. “We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen.”