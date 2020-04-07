The Queen Wore a Green Dress for her Speech and People Had Way too Much Fun With It

The Queen Wore a Green Dress for her Speech and People Had Way too Much Fun With ItBy Mark Pygas
On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a rare royal address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. "I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," the Queen told viewers. "A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."
Thanking workers of the National Health Service and other essential key workers, she went on to reassure people: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."
The speech was praised around the world as being unifying and optimistic in a time that could use a lot of both of those things. The Queen's only mistake? She decided to wear a green dress for the speech—a decision which Twitter user Peter Chiykowski took full advantage of with this photoshopped image.
And it didn't stop there. Peter, along with others, managed to find plenty of other shirts that they could Photoshop onto one of the most influential people in the world.
"'This is a difficult time for everyone and I, for one, am grateful for gifts such as these,'" Chiykowski jokingly captioned this image.
"A few of you said my queenscreen photoshops are disrespectful, and you're right," Chiykowski joked in a further post. "The Queen is definitely a corgis > cats lady."
"God save the Queen."
WHAT. A. LOOK.
The Queen does her best to keep up with the latest television shows and video games.
That's the wrong Queen.
Beam her up, Scotty.
This is too meta.
The Queen is apparently a big fan of Doctor Who.
If her speech wasn't already enough, these Photoshops managed to bring a smile to a few people's faces.
