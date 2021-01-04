'The Queen of Versailles' Star Jackie Siegel Opened up About Her Daughter's 2015 Passing

Since Below Deck debuted in 2013, there have been many unforgettable charter guests. A few of the most controversial, demanding, and memorable guests have come back in subsequent seasons to receive five-star treatment and to get another chance to interact with Captain Lee Rosbach.

Jackie Siegel, who rose to fame as the subject of the 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles, is one of the few guests to appear on both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.