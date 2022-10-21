Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships
Quintessa Swindell
Source: Getty Images

Who Is Quintessa Swindell Dating? Details on the 'Black Adam' Actor's Romantic Life

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Oct. 21 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Folks that are familiar with the Netflix series Trinkets may be familiar with the name Quintessa Swindell. Quintessa, who is non-binary and uses they/he pronouns, played Tabitha Foster on the hit show and also earned a small role on Euphoria as Anna. Now, they're is adding superhero to their ever-growing acting resume, thanks to the new DC film Black Adam.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Quintessa’s celebrity status is on the rise, their romantic life has been called into question. So, who is Quintessa Swindell dating? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Quintessa Swindell
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Quintessa Swindell appears to be very partial to privacy in regards to their dating life.

For folks that were hoping to get some intel on Quintessa’s dating status, we have disappointing news. Not only is their romantic life unknown, their social media page also provides no clues.

For starters, Quintessa's Instagram page shows no signs of being involved with anyone. Their social media is simply filled with tons of lifestyle shots, selfies, and posts about Black Lives Matter and crimes against the trans community.

Article continues below advertisement

However, just because Quintessa has opted not to share any details of they’s romantic life doesn’t mean it’s non-existent. Unfortunately, it’s easy for people to get wrapped up into the dating lives of celebrities, which can sometimes take attention away from their crafts.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, it’s understandable why Quintessa has decided to keep their private life out of the public eye. If there comes a time that they're ready to share their relationship status, fans will be eager to learn about their partner.

Quintessa Swindell
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Quintessa has made history as the first non-binary actor to play a superhero in the DC Universe.

Cheers to representation! Quintessa Swindell is making history and helping to break down barriers due to theyir breakout role in DC’s Black Adam as Cyclone, a young heroine with wind manipulations powers.

Quintessa is the first non-binary actor that identifies as gender nonconforming to land a superhero role in the DC Universe. This huge for the LGBTQ community, as it helps folks to feel a sense of pride and be inspired by Quintessa’s feat.

Article continues below advertisement
Quintessa Swindell
Source: Getty Images

For those that are unclear about the term non-binary, it simply means when a person does not find themselves identifying as a man or woman. These people prefer not to be defined within any gender line and prefer to just be themselves.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Black Adam's' Post-Credits Scene Is What Fans Have Been Waiting For (SPOILERS)

A New DC Hero Is Here With 'Black Adam' — When Can Fans Stream the Movie?

Is Superman in 'Black Adam'? Dwayne Johnson Has One Thing to Say (SPOILERS)

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.