Are Rachel Bradshaw's Back Issues Serious? What's Going on With the 'Bradshaw Bunch' Star?

Throughout Rachel‘s life, she’s been dealing with a long and super complex battle with scoliosis — a sideways curvature of the spine.

Rachel has been open about her diagnosis, and in 2018, she revealed that she'd had surgery three years prior to try to correct her spine issues. She wrote, “Cannot believe it’s been three years since I’ve had my scoliosis surgery! I was born with scoliosis (curvature of the spine) and had it checked out when I was 28. The doctor ordered me to get immediate surgery due to the damage it can do to your body."

Her comment section was filled with several messages of support and encouragement from her fans.

Rachel hasn’t let issues with her back get in the way of living a fulfilling life. She is a beautiful real estate agent who also doubles as a recording artist and was even invited to perform the national anthem in 2019 at a Dallas Cowboys football game.