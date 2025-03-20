Rachel Zegler Was Raised Christian, but Does She Currently Share Any Religious Beliefs? Rachel Zegler's religious belief have become a subject of public debate. By Joseph Allen Published March 20 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are plenty of actors who prefer to keep their politics fuzzy so as not to offend anyone, but Rachel Zegler does not fall into that camp. The young star of Snow White and West Side Story has always been outspoken about her political beliefs, and that's led to some controversy around the things she says.

Although it's pretty clear that Rachel is not a Trump fan, many wanted to know whether she has any religious beliefs that she discusses publicly. Here's what we know.



What is Rachel Zegler's religion?

Rachel has not discussed religion in public all that much, but we do know that she attended Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, N.J., a Catholic high school. That would seem to suggest that she was raised to be Christian, although it's unclear whether she's carried any of those beliefs into her adult life. She has refrained from discussing her faith in public, and occasionally made jokes about worshipping things other than the Christian God.

Rachel has been outspoken about the conflict in Gaza.

One of the reasons some have wondered about Rachel's political beliefs is because she has posted the phrase "free Palestine" on social media on at least one occasion. The post, which has been accused of antisemitism, led some to wonder whether her religious beliefs may have guided the post. The argument that "free Palestine" is antisemitic suggests, though, that supporting freedom for the people living in occupied territory is the same as hating Jewish people.

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024 Source: Twitter/@rachelzegler

These are, of course, complicated, thorny questions, but Zegler has never said anything overtly antisemitic, and there are plenty of left-leaning people across the United States who have similar beliefs. Because she is a person of prominence, and because she is willing to express her political beliefs clearly, Rachel has faced more than her fair share of backlash for putting these opinions on the internet.

In an era when many on the right are supposedly fighting for their right to free speech, it seems strange that Rachel has faced so many attacks from these same people because she is expressing her beliefs. She is a young star, and she might not always be as sensitive as she should be, but Rachel has legions of fans precisely because she's willing to say exactly what she thinks without pulling her punches.

In an era when it seems like politics has infected everything to an extraordinary extent, it makes sense that movie stars are feeling the need to be more explicitly political as well, even if that means they might alienate some people.