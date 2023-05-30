Home > Viral News > Trending Racist Karen Blocks Two Men From Leaving After They Parked in Her Driveway A Texas woman blocks two men from exiting her driveway after one of them parked there to pick up his daughter. It quickly becomes a race issue. By Kelly Corbett May 30 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jmitch_9

Another day, another Karen. This Karen was found howling at two men who temporarily parked in her driveway while picking up a child. On top of that, she made an entirely uncalled-for racist statement that the internet cannot get over. In fact, some folks believe she deserves to lose her job.

A Texas woman makes a racist statement while giving two Black men a hard time over parking.

In a TikTok video shared by a man named Jared (@jmitch_9), he and another man are heard talking with a woman inside her car who is scolding them for parking in her driveway. The men — who are Black — apologize to her. One man then explains that he had to pick up his daughter and left the car running while he ran to get her. The exact whereabouts of where they are is unclear, but the woman claims the men were trespassing on her property by pulling into her driveway.

As a result, she pulled her car up to the end of the driveway to block them from exiting. The men appear apologetic but start to grow frustrated with her as she traps them.

Eventually, they point out to her that she also can't be parked where she is as there is a fire lane. The woman begins to move her car, but not without uttering "I'm white and we rule." In the copy of the video, Jared wrote: "Racist Karen goes off. Internet do your thing! 'I'm white and we rule.'"

People on the internet want this woman fired for her racist statement.

Clearly, the internet heard Jared loud and clear when he said "Internet do your thing." Not too long after the video was shared, folks on Twitter were calling for her to get fired.

One user claimed to identify her and say she worked at an ad agency. Some other users believe she works at the University of Texas, with a handful of tweets sent to the university about her behavior. However, neither of these claims has been confirmed.

One woman also tweeted the video at Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, as a reminder that racism is still very prominent in the U.S.

“I’m white and we rule” @SenatorTimScott just making you aware since America is perfect in your eyes and no racism exists. All we need is a single mom teaching us about hard work+determination. Right? That’s all we need to make it in America. Plus keep our blinders on…right! https://t.co/XadVfU3T67 — Evie CG (@cg_evie) May 28, 2023

Given that it's unclear where Lori works, it's unknown if there were repercussions for her statement. But it's safe the say that the internet put her in place. Besides her racist remark, users also harped on the fact that her logic was hard to follow.

Source: tiktok